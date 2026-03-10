LabDiet® Elevates Publication Visibility Across Extensive Research Portfolio Powered by Bioz

"Our portfolio spans numerous products and research applications, and manually maintaining publication records was simply not feasible. Bioz has automated that process in a way that ensures our scientific validation is accurate, up-to-date, and easy for researchers to access. - Tricia Lutman Post this

With hundreds of diet formulations supporting diverse research models and therapeutic areas, LabDiet® products are referenced in a substantial and growing body of scientific literature. Historically, manually tracking citations across such a wide range of products and applications was neither scalable nor sustainable. The integration of Bioz technology has enabled automated discovery, categorization, and continuous updating of publication data, eliminating operational burden while enhancing digital transparency.

Embedded directly within the LabDiet® website, Bioz Badges allow researchers to explore peer-reviewed publications tied to specific diet formulations. The accompanying Bioz Content Hub provides centralized access to validated research, enabling users to filter by application area and explore real-world use cases across therapeutic domains. This structured, searchable environment improves navigation and strengthens confidence at the point of decision-making.

"Our portfolio spans numerous products and research applications, and manually maintaining publication records was simply not feasible," said Tricia Lutman. "Bioz has automated that process in a way that ensures our scientific validation is accurate, up-to-date, and easy for researchers to access. The analytics component has also been incredibly valuable, giving us clear insight into how our products are being cited and explored."

This collaboration underscores the commitment LabDiet® has to evidence-driven communication and operational efficiency. By automating citation tracking and embedding validated literature directly into its digital ecosystem, LabDiet® is strengthening transparency, enhancing researcher experience, and scaling its scientific visibility.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced citation platform for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About LabDiet®

LabDiet® is a leading provider of precision laboratory animal diets, supporting academic, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology research worldwide. With a broad portfolio spanning numerous formulations and research applications, LabDiet is committed to quality, consistency, and advancing scientific discovery through trusted nutritional solutions.

Helpful Links

For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to [email protected].

Media Contact

Daniel Levitt, Bioz, Inc., 1 650-880-2264, [email protected], https://www.bioz.com/

SOURCE Bioz, Inc.