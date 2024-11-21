LaBelle Patrimoine Encourages a Festive Shift: Choose All-Natural Heritage Chicken for the Holidays

Slower-grown, air-chilled chickens from small family farms provide flavorful alternative to turkey, especially for smaller gatherings, last-minute plans.

LANCASTER, Pa., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This holiday season, LaBelle Patrimoine invites families and friends to celebrate in a new way by opting for an all-natural, slower-grown heritage chicken instead of traditional turkey. As gatherings become more intimate, these exquisite pasture-raised birds offer the perfect centerpiece for more minor feasts, elevating the holiday experience with their rich flavor thanks to more traditional farming practices.

LaBelle Patrimoine's all-natural chickens come from an exclusive breed that hails from France. A delicious alternative and more sustainable choice, these chickens are raised on small family farms with care, allowing them to grow more naturally with plenty of pasture access, resulting in exceptional taste and texture. With their distinctive flavors, heritage chickens provide a gourmet twist to holiday meals, making them an ideal choice for cozy gatherings.

"The holidays are about savoring time with loved ones and enjoying delicious food, so roasting a whole chicken or two will make for an easier, albeit tastier celebration," said Mike Charles, Founder & CEO of LaBelle Patrimoine. "Slower-grown heritage chickens are perfect for smaller gatherings, allowing families and friends to create memorable meals. Plus, they are perfect for those committed to supporting family farms and more sustainable growing practices."

According to the National Chicken Council, Half of Americans who eat chicken at a holiday meal would prefer it over turkey or ham.

"We love turkeys, and we enjoy raising them in addition to our heritage chickens, but sometimes a break from the holiday tradition is in order, whether it's because you are looking for something new, whether you are planning a smaller gathering, or have not planned to preorder or thaw a turkey this year," said Charles. "Our chickens are perfect for roasting, and the holidays are a great time to try new ways to enjoy a tried-and-true traditional favorite, but with a special, heritage chicken that is 'grown as promised'."

LaBelle Patrimoine offers all-natural, pasture-raised, air-chilled whole chickens, half chickens, spatchcock, breasts, thighs, wings, and drumsticks at 250+ Whole Foods Market stores across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Mid-West, North Atlantic, and Florida regions, at a variety of regional grocers, and on the company's website. Raised with care in Central Pennsylvania on family farms, LaBelle Patrimoine's products are:

Pasture-Raised: Promoting a humane and healthy environment for the chickens.

Slower-Grown: Guaranteeing better flavor and texture.

Free from Antibiotics and Added Hormones: Ensuring natural poultry without unnecessary additives.

Fed with Local Feed: Supporting local agriculture using feed sourced from within the same county reduces the carbon footprint.

Animal Welfare Certified: Demonstrating unwavering commitment to humane treatment with Global Animal Partnership (G.A.P.) Level 4 certification, the highest in the industry

Recognized as Regeneratively Raised by USDA: Underscoring the brand's dedication to regenerative agriculture and its positive environmental impact.

2024 Compassion in World Farming Good Chicken Award: Recognizing its dedication to enhancing animal welfare within the food and agriculture industry. LaBelle Patrimoine is the only chicken producer honored globally this year.

Click here for our latest roast chicken recipe and for more information about LaBelle Patrimoine's all-natural heritage chickens that are "grown as promised," visit www.labellepatrimoine.com.

About Labelle Patrimoine:

LaBelle Patrimoine is a Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based provider of premium poultry products committed to delivering the highest quality and best taste while prioritizing animal welfare and sustainability. Dedicated to preserving culinary heritage through sustainable farming practices, the company was founded by Mike Charles to provide consumers with delicious and ethically sourced poultry products, including heritage air-chilled chickens, seasonal heirloom turkeys and organic eggs that are "Grown as Promised." For more information, including recipes and cooking tips, please visit https://www.labellepatrimoine.com/.

