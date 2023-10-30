LaBelle Patrimoine Expands to Offer Air-Chilled Heritage Chickens to Chefs, Restaurants

Premium slower-grown chickens raised on Pennsylvania family farms recognized for superior taste, gold standard ratings for animal welfare.

LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LaBelle Patrimoine, the producer of humanely raised heritage, air-chilled chickens, announces that its products are now available for food service in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions. Restaurants can now order premium chickens raised on small Pennsylvania family farms adhering to the highest animal welfare ratings in the industry which results in superior taste and flavor.

LaBelle Patrimione was the first chicken sold at Whole Foods Market raised through Global Animal Partnership's Better Chicken Project, a collaboration establishing a research-based framework for reinventing the modern-day broiler chicken. The company also just signed on to the Better Chicken Commitment, signaling to consumers increasingly concerned about where their food comes from and how it is produced, that they are meeting rising expectations for animal welfare, sustainability, and food quality.

"The right combination of heritage breeds and animal welfare are what truly makes a better chicken, and we are proud to expand our poultry offerings to chefs who are seeking the highest quality for their patrons," said Mike Charles, CEO and founder, LaBelle Patrimoine. "As a sixth-generation poultry farmer, I can say with confidence that our chickens truly are better birds, thanks to the care in each step of the process, the commitment to their living environments, and the special breed we offer."

LaBelle Patrimoine's heritage chicken breed descends from France's favorite chicken, the LaBelle Rouge. It is a slow-growing breed that takes two times longer to mature than most modern commercialized birds where conventional poultry producers prioritize unnaturally fast growth without consideration for welfare or quality.

"We take the time and effort to raise this special heritage breed because it is superior, providing the best-tasting birds on the market," said Charles. "Our chickens live like chickens were meant to and they taste the way chickens used to taste with outstanding flavor before factory farming became the industry norm. Taste our chicken and you will taste the difference, we guarantee it."

The fact that Whole Foods Market offers LaBelle Patrimoine's products and named the company "supplier of the year for quality and innovation" in its first year as a supplier gives chefs peace of mind that the taste, quality and animal welfare component are all there.

"LaBelle Patrimoine chickens are always consistently delicious and readily available," said Lenny Messina, head chef and owner of Lola in Great Neck, New York. "The pasture-raised, slower-grown approach and special heritage breed certainly set this top-notch product apart in terms of flavor. Plus, all Mike and the farmers do on the animal welfare front provides even more assurance that we are sourcing from the best in the business."

To celebrate expanding into the food service vertical, LaBelle Patrimoine and Messina are teaming up to host a multi-course, family style dinner at LOLA in Great Neck, New York on Wednesday, November 15 at 7 p.m. Click here to reserve limited spaces available for the public.

"Grown as promised" with no antibiotics ever and fed an all-vegetable diet, LaBelle Patrimoine heritage chickens are air-chilled for superior taste and quality. The brand offers: whole chickens, split whole and half, spatchcock, boneless breasts, bone-in breasts, wings, drumsticks, and thighs.

"With our ongoing expansion across the country and continuous improvement in our practices to always be the very best in the business, we reaffirm our dedication to delivering top-quality poultry products while prioritizing the welfare of the chickens that make it all possible," said Charles. "Whether it is for chefs' signature roasted chickens or modern twists on the classics, fall is the perfect season to try the LaBelle Patrimoine deliciousness made possible by the most ethical and sustainable farmers in the country."

The company also offers organic, pasture-raised eggs available for food service and at Whole Foods Market in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions. In addition, LaBelle Patrimoine will offer air-chilled turkeys in Pennsylvania Whole Foods Market stores just in time for Thanksgiving.

Businesses can place a food service order by emailing: [email protected].

About Labelle Patrimoine:

LaBelle Patrimoine is a Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based provider of premium poultry products, committed to delivering the highest quality and best taste while prioritizing animal welfare and sustainability. The company was founded by Mike Charles to provide consumers with delicious and ethically sourced poultry products including heritage air-chilled chickens and turkeys, and organic eggs that are "grown at promised." For more information, please visit https://www.labelle-patrimoine.com/.

