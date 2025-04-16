LaBelle Patrimoine Offers Pasture-Raised, Air-Chilled Chicken for Passover, Easter Gatherings

Family farmers raise an exclusive breed of heritage chicken using ethical and eco-friendly practices, resulting in exquisite taste and texture.

LANCASTER, Pa., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LaBelle Patrimoine offers air-chilled, pasture-raised, heritage chicken as an ideal choice for Easter or Passover* celebrations, as it provides a high-quality, flavorful main course protein option. Known for its commitment to sustainable farming and superior poultry, the brand's network of family farmers raises its exclusive breed of heritage chickens using ethical and eco-friendly practices.

LaBelle Patrimoine's pasture-raised chickens are nurtured on open fields of small family farms where they forage naturally, resulting in tender, flavorful poultry that stands apart from conventionally raised birds. Regeneratively raised on small family farms in Pennsylvania, LaBelle Patrimoine chickens are never administered antibiotics and are air-chilled to avoid chlorine baths, which is the norm in the industry. Starting April 16, LaBelle Patrimoine's fresh chicken is on sale at Whole Foods Market.

"The Passover and Easter season is a time for family, tradition and exceptional celebratory meals. Our pasture-raised heritage chicken provides a delicious choice for the star of the table," said Mike Charles, founder and CEO of LaBelle Patrimoine. "Our birds are 'grown as promised' and we are forever-committed to offering our responsibly-sourced poultry to our discerning customers at Whole Foods Market, regional grocers, and on our e-store."

LaBelle Patrimoine's pasture-raised chicken is a standout main dish, whether roasted with fresh herbs, glazed with honey and citrus, or served with seasonal sides. A variety of recipes can be found at: https://www.labelle-patrimoine.com/recipes

LaBelle Patrimoine's chicken is:

Pasture-Raised: Promoting a humane and healthy environment for the chickens.

Slower-Grown: Guaranteeing better flavor and texture.

Free from Antibiotics and Added Hormones: Ensuring natural poultry without unnecessary additives.

Fed with Local Feed: Supporting local agriculture using feed sourced from within the same county reduces the carbon footprint.

Animal Welfare Certified: Demonstrating unwavering commitment to humane treatment with Global Animal Partnership (G.A.P.) Level 4 certification, the highest in the industry

Recognized as Regeneratively Raised by USDA: Underscoring the brand's dedication to regenerative agriculture and its positive environmental impact.

2024 Compassion in World Farming Good Chicken Award: Recognizing the brand's dedication to enhancing animal welfare within the food and agriculture industry. LaBelle Patrimoine is the only chicken producer honored globally last year.

Various LaBelle Patrimoine products are available at Whole Foods Market, at select regional grocers and online at https://www.labelle-patrimoine.com/shop/chicken.

About Labelle Patrimoine:

LaBelle Patrimoine is a Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based provider of premium poultry products committed to delivering the highest quality and best taste while prioritizing animal welfare and sustainability. Dedicated to preserving culinary heritage through sustainable farming practices, sixth-generation poultry farmer Mike Charles founded the brand to provide consumers with delicious and ethically sourced poultry products, including heritage air-chilled chickens, seasonal heirloom turkeys and organic eggs that are "Grown as Promised." For more information, please visit https://www.labelle-patrimoine.com/.

*not Kosher certified.

