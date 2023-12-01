LaBelle Patrimoine Offers Rare Heirloom Bronze Air-Chilled Whole Turkeys for the Holidays

Rare-breed turkeys with exceptionally rich flavor available for limited time at Whole Foods Market in Pennsylvania and online at LaBelle-Patrimoine.com

LANCASTER, Pa., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Labelle Patrimoine, provider of premium poultry products, committed to delivering the highest quality and best taste while prioritizing animal welfare and sustainability, is pleased to offer heirloom bronze whole turkeys for the holiday season. Available in limited quantities, they can be purchased at the company's new online store and at Whole Foods Market stores in Pennsylvania.

Rare-breed bronze heirloom turkeys have been around for hundreds of years and are exceptionally hard to find. Different from most turkeys, they produce exceptional, rich flavor that is tender and juicy. Labelle Patrimoine's turkeys are animal welfare certified by the Global Animal Partnership and are never given antibiotics, hormones, or animal by-products.

"For those looking for a superior turkey for this year's celebrations, the heirloom bronze is a spectacular addition to the holiday table," said Mike Charles founder and CEO of LaBelle Patrimoine. "We partner with small family farms in Central Pennsylvania to raise our turkeys on an all-vegetarian diet with more traditional farming practices that surpass the highest animal welfare standards in the industry."

With less breast meat than conventional white turkeys, heirloom bronze turkeys with their gorgeous black and brown feathers provide more flavorful dark meat, providing a different experience from the everyday turkey typically served at Thanksgiving and Christmas. LaBelle Patrimoine air chills them, meaning no chlorine or added saline is used and they are packaged at peak freshness with no preservatives.

LaBelle Patrimoine provides thawing and cooking tips for the heirloom turkeys which typically cooks faster and at a higher temperature.

The company also offers air-chilled, heritage chickens and organic, pasture-raised eggs that are available year round at Whole Foods Market and for food service orders by emailing: [email protected].

