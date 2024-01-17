LaBelle Patrimoine Provides Highest Quality Air-Chilled Chicken to Support Healthier Eating Regimens for New Year

Slower-grown, heritage chickens are pasture-raised humanely on Pennsylvania family farms for optimum flavor, lean protein

LANCASTER, Pa., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As January marks the month of resolutions and new diet regimens, LaBelle Patrimoine proudly stands as the superior choice for lean protein options to satisfy healthier eating habits.

With its "grown as promised" philosophy of adhering to the highest standards for quality and humane treatment, the Lancaster County family-run company provides a variety of air-chilled chicken products with unrivaled flavor including whole, split whole and half, spatchcock, boneless breasts, bone-in breasts, wings, drumsticks, and thighs. LaBelle Patrimoine is sold at more than 250 Whole Foods Market stores in the Mid-Atlantic, North-Atlantic, Northeast, and South regions, and online at https://www.labelle-patrimoine.com/shop. It is also available for restaurants and food service establishments.

"Amidst the New Year's resolutions and the focus on health and well-being this time of year, consumers increasingly turn to chicken as a versatile and lean protein source that is much more economical than beef," said Mike Charles, CEO, LaBelle Patrimoine. "LaBelle Patrimoine recognizes this trend and is dedicated to providing a superior option that meets the demand of consumers looking for delicious taste as well as ethical sourcing."

January often serves as a time for individuals to reset their healthy and dietary options by embracing healthier eating habits. LaBelle Patrimoine is the ideal choice for those seeking a nutritious and lean protein source that fits seamlessly into a balanced and wholesome diet.

LaBelle Patrimione has the highest standards for animal welfare in the industry, certified by Global Animal Partnership's Better Chicken Project and part of the Better Chicken Commitment.

"We understand that consumers are increasingly mindful of the food choices they make, and we take pride in offering a delicious, succulent chicken that not only satisfies their taste buds but also aligns with their values," added Charles. "We invite consumers to make delicious and conscious choices in 2024 by choosing LaBelle Patrimoine – where flavor, quality, and humane treatment come together to create an exceptional chicken experience."

In 2024, LaBelle Patrimoine plans to continue expanding its product line up of air-chilled chicken products, adding ground chicken and chicken bacon for healthier, leaner options to those categories.

About Labelle Patrimoine:

LaBelle Patrimoine is a Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based provider of premium poultry products, committed to delivering the highest quality and best taste while prioritizing animal welfare and sustainability. The company was founded by Mike Charles to provide consumers with delicious and ethically sourced poultry products including heritage air-chilled chickens and turkeys, as well as organic eggs that are "grown as promised." For more information, please visit https://www.labelle-patrimoine.com/.

