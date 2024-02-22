LabKey Announces Enhanced Support for Antibody Discovery Workflows in Its Biologics LIMS Software

"The benefits of these enhancements are clear: increased efficiency in antibody discovery workflows, reduced time to discovery, and a more streamlined path from research to clinical development," said Michael Gersch, CEO at LabKey. Post this

In addition to antibody screening, further enhancements have been made to support hit selection and characterization workflows. Biologics LIMS supports data management and analyses for a variety of assays to assist in selecting the most promising antibodies including those indicating affinity, specificity, and functional activity. The centralized management, analysis and tracking of data allows for a more streamlined selection process, ensuring that only the best candidates move forward in the discovery pipeline.

These updates offer a solution to the challenge of centralizing and building connections between related data, plates, samples and biological entities. LabKey's Biologics LIMS software enables the aggregation of this diverse data and facilitates the building of crucial relationships between data elements. This holistic approach to data management allows scientists to trace the results of assays through iterative antibody discovery campaigns and entities of interest. By providing a unified view of all relevant data and their lineage relationships, LabKey is empowering researchers to make informed decisions faster and with greater confidence.

"The benefits of these enhancements are clear: increased efficiency in antibody discovery workflows, reduced time to discovery, and a more streamlined path from research to clinical development," said Michael Gersch, CEO at LabKey. "These enhancements to our Biologics LIMS software are a testament to our dedication to advancing biopharmaceutical research and development."

LabKey's Biologics LIMS software is now available for biopharmaceutical organizations looking to accelerate their antibody discovery processes. For more information about LabKey and its solutions, please visit LabKey.com.

About LabKey:

LabKey is at the forefront of developing software solutions designed to help scientists manage, analyze, and share complex biological data. With a focus on collaboration and innovation, LabKey supports researchers in biopharma, healthcare, government and academic institutions worldwide to achieve groundbreaking scientific discoveries.

