LabKey Joins ISBER and Enhances Support for Biobanks within Sample Manager

"Joining ISBER represents a significant step in our mission to empower the scientific community with sample management tools that are both powerful and easy to use," said Michael Gersch, CEO, LabKey. "Incorporating support for ISBER's best practices into Sample Manager enables our users to achieve excellence in biobanking operations and helps smaller or more resource constrained biobanks operate more effectively."

Launched in 2020, Sample Manager has proven to be an indispensable tool for laboratories and biobanks across the globe. The application has focused on providing easy-to-use features to solve the common challenges of sample management in life science research. Sample Manager offers intuitive interfaces, robust sample tracking, freezer management and other features aimed at improving the data integrity and operational efficiency of sample management operations. The alignment of Sample Manager with ISBER's best practices further strengthens its position as a leading solution for biobanks and repositories seeking to optimize their operations.

Since 2003, LabKey has been trusted by scientists and researchers to provide powerful data management solutions backed by exceptional support. Academic, industry and government research organizations alike use LabKey software solutions to enhance data integrity, collaboration and research efficiency.

