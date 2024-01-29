LabKey Joins ISBER and Enhances Support for Biobanks within Sample Manager

LabKey, a leader in scientific data management software, proudly announces its membership with the International Society for Biological and Environmental Repositories (ISBER). By integrating support for ISBER's best practices into its Sample Manager software, LabKey sets a new standard for biobank efficiency, data management, and operational excellence.
SEATTLE, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LabKey, a leading provider of scientific data management software solutions, is proud to announce its recent membership with the International Society for Biological and Environmental Repositories (ISBER). LabKey's membership underscores its commitment to advancing biobanking and repository sciences by incorporating support for ISBER's best practices into its product, Sample Manager. LabKey has aligned the features of its innovative Sample Manager software with the globally recognized standards of ISBER. This alignment ensures that biobanks and repositories leveraging Sample Manager will benefit from enhanced efficiency, improved data integrity, and better support for compliance with ISBER guidelines.
ISBER is a global organization dedicated to the management, operation, and advancement of biorepositories. They provide a platform for the exchange of knowledge and information in the field of biobanking. Its "Best Practices" serve as a benchmark for the standardization and harmonization of biobanking processes worldwide. Sample Manager supports these practices to help biobanks manage their sample inventory more effectively and securely. The key feature areas of Sample Manager that will interest biobanks include comprehensive tracking of the lifecycle of each sample, storage management, data management and customizable workflows.
"Joining ISBER represents a significant step in our mission to empower the scientific community with sample management tools that are both powerful and easy to use," said Michael Gersch, CEO, LabKey. "Incorporating support for ISBER's best practices into Sample Manager enables our users to achieve excellence in biobanking operations and helps smaller or more resource constrained biobanks operate more effectively."
Launched in 2020, Sample Manager has proven to be an indispensable tool for laboratories and biobanks across the globe. The application has focused on providing easy-to-use features to solve the common challenges of sample management in life science research. Sample Manager offers intuitive interfaces, robust sample tracking, freezer management and other features aimed at improving the data integrity and operational efficiency of sample management operations. The alignment of Sample Manager with ISBER's best practices further strengthens its position as a leading solution for biobanks and repositories seeking to optimize their operations.
For more information about LabKey and Sample Manager, please visit LabKey.com
About LabKey:
Since 2003, LabKey has been trusted by scientists and researchers to provide powerful data management solutions backed by exceptional support. Academic, industry and government research organizations alike use LabKey software solutions to enhance data integrity, collaboration and research efficiency.
Media Contact
Will Bozoki, LabKey, 1 (206) 701-9975, [email protected], https://www.labkey.com/
SOURCE LabKey
Share this article