Labor & Employment Firms Zakay Law Group APLC & JCL Law Firm APC File Class Action Lawsuit Against Host Healthcare, Alleging Failure to Pay Overtime Wages

As a result of their rigorous work schedules, Host Healthcare's employees were allegedly unable to take off duty rest breaks and were not fully relieved of duty for rest periods. Specifically, the lawsuit alleges employees were required from time-to-time to work in excess of four (4) hours without being provided ten (10) minute rest periods as a result of their overburdened work requirements and inadequate staffing. Further, the lawsuit alleges these employees were denied their first rest periods of at least ten (10) minutes for some shifts worked of at least two (2) to four (4) hours from time to time, a first and second rest period of at least ten (10) minutes for some shifts worked of between six (6) and eight (8) hours from time to time, and a first, second and third rest period of at least ten (10) minutes for some shifts worked of ten (10) hours or more from time to time. Additionally, Host Healthcare's employees were also allegedly not provided with one-hour wages in lieu thereof. As a result of their allegedly rigorous work schedules and inadequate staffing, Host Healthcare's employees were from time to time allegedly denied their proper rest periods by Host Healthcare.

