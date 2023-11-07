Labor & Employment Law Expert Judith Sadler Joins Exclusive Haute Lawyer Network

Judith Sadler joins Haute Lawyer Network as a Labor & Employment Law expert representing the Austin/Houston market.
NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Judie's business background makes her an especially informed advocate for divorce clients with business considerations. She has represented clients in various areas of litigation, business, labor and employment law. She has successfully handled a variety of cases before administrative agencies as well as federal and state courts in Texas and other states. Judie is Board Certified in Labor and Employment law in Texas. Over the years, Judie has worked closely with individuals and companies to advise and assist with complex business and employment matters.
Judie brings tremendous appellate experience to the family law arena. She is admitted to and has practiced before the Texas Supreme Court, the federal courts in the Northern, Southern, Eastern and Western Districts of Texas, and the U.S. Courts of Appeal for the Third, Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, Seventh, Eighth, Ninth, Tenth and D.C. Circuits. She is also admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court.
She is AV rated by Martindale Hubbell and, since its inaugural edition in 2011, Martindale Hubbell has included her in their Preeminent Women Lawyer category as well. Judie is rated a 9.7 out of 10 by AVVO.
Judie received a Bachelor of Science degree in 1982 from Baylor University and her juris doctorate in 1986 from the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas.
Learn more about Judith Sadler by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautelawyer/member/judith-sadler/
ABOUT HAUTE LAWYER NETWORK:
Haute Lawyer is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Lawyer covers the latest legal updates through its network of acclaimed lawyer and experts.
For more about Haute Lawyer, visit https://hauteliving.com/hautelawyer/
Media Contact
Esly Davis, Haute Lawyer by Haute Living, 7864195031, [email protected], https://hauteliving.com/hautelawyer/
SOURCE Haute Lawyer Network
Share this article