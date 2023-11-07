Labor & Employment Law Expert Judith Sadler Joins Exclusive Haute Lawyer Network

Judie's business background makes her an especially informed advocate for divorce clients with business considerations. Post this

She is AV rated by Martindale Hubbell and, since its inaugural edition in 2011, Martindale Hubbell has included her in their Preeminent Women Lawyer category as well. Judie is rated a 9.7 out of 10 by AVVO.

Judie received a Bachelor of Science degree in 1982 from Baylor University and her juris doctorate in 1986 from the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas.

Learn more about Judith Sadler by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautelawyer/member/judith-sadler/

ABOUT HAUTE LAWYER NETWORK:

Haute Lawyer is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Lawyer covers the latest legal updates through its network of acclaimed lawyer and experts.

For more about Haute Lawyer, visit https://hauteliving.com/hautelawyer/

Media Contact

Esly Davis, Haute Lawyer by Haute Living, 7864195031, [email protected], https://hauteliving.com/hautelawyer/

SOURCE Haute Lawyer Network