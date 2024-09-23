Labor and Employment Firms Zakay Law Group APLC and JCL Law Firm APC File A Class Action Lawsuit Against Alexander Automotive Alleging Failure to Pay All Wages Due

The lawsuit alleges Alexander Automotive, which operates car dealerships including Buick, GMC, Cadillac and Hyundai, violated the California Labor Code by failing to provide all wages due.
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Los Angeles employment law attorneys at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, filed a class action complaint against R&A Alexander Investments, LLC (hereinafter, "Alexander Automotive"), which operates car dealerships including Buick, GMC, Cadillac and Hyundai, for failure to provide compensation for all hours worked. The Alexander Automotive class action lawsuit, Case No. 2024CUOE29973, is currently pending in the Ventura County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.
The lawsuit is brought on behalf of all individuals who are or previously were employed by Alexander Automotive as non-exempt employees and employees who earned commissions and/or piece-rate compensation in California from September 6, 2020 to the present. Some of these Alexander Automotive employees were allegedly entitled to separate hourly compensation for time spent performing all non-sales related tasks directed by Alexander Automotive during their work shifts and are entitled to one hour of pay for their rest periods.
According to the lawsuit, Alexander Automotive allegedly engaged in unfair competition in violation of California Labor Code Sections §§ 201, 202, 203, 204, 206.5, 226.7, 510, 512, 558, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 1198 & 2802 by failing to: (1) pay minimum and overtime wages; (2) provide meal and rest periods; (3) reimburse employees for required expenses; (4) provide accurate itemized wage statements; and (5) provide wages when due.
If you would like to know more about the Alexander Automotive lawsuit, please contact Attorney Jackland K. Hom today by calling (619) 255-9047.
Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC are employment and labor law firms with offices located in California that dedicate their practices to helping employees and consumers fight back against employers and corporations for unfair employment practices. If you need help with collecting unpaid wages, wrongful termination, discrimination, harassment, and other unlawful workplace conduct, contact one of their attorneys today.
