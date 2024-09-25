Labor and Employment Firms Zakay Law Group APLC and JCL Law Firm APC File A Class Action Lawsuit Against Knight Group Alleging Failure to Pay All Wages Due

The lawsuit alleges Knight Group, which operates car dealerships including Acura, Audi, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Jeep, Ram, Subaru and Volkswagen, violated the California Labor Code by failing to provide all wages due.
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Sacramento employment law attorneys at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, filed a class action complaint against KNIGHT SACRAMENTO SU INC.; KNIGHT SACRAMENTO V INC.; KNIGHT SACRAMENTO AC INC.; KNIGHT SACRAMENTO AU INC.; KNIGHT SACRAMENTO CD INC.; KNIGHT CLAREMONT INC.; KNIGHT SUNRISE FONTANA LLC; KNIGHT SUNRISE HOLLYWOOD LLC (hereinafter, collectively, "Knight Group"), which operates car dealerships including Acura, Audi, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Jeep, Ram, Subaru and Volkswagen, for failure to provide compensation for all hours worked. The Knight Group class action lawsuit, Case No. 24CV016958, is currently pending in the Sacramento County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.
The lawsuit is brought on behalf of all individuals who are or previously were employed by Knight Group as non-exempt, exempt, piece-rate based, and/or commission-based employees in California from August 27, 2020 to the present. Some of these Knight Group employees were allegedly entitled to separate hourly compensation for time spent performing all non-sales related tasks directed by Knight Group during their work shifts and are entitled to one hour of pay for their rest periods.
According to the lawsuit, Knight Group allegedly engaged in unfair competition in violation of California Labor Code Sections §§ 201, 202, 203, 204, 206.5, 226.7, 510, 512, 558, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 1198 & 2802 by failing to: (1) pay minimum and overtime wages; (2) provide meal and rest periods; (3) reimburse employees for required expenses; (4) provide accurate itemized wage statements; and (5) provide wages when due.
If you would like to know more about the Knight Group lawsuit, please contact Attorney Jackland K. Hom today by calling (619) 255-9047.
Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC are employment and labor law firms with offices located in California that dedicate their practices to helping employees and consumers fight back against employers and corporations for unfair employment practices. If you need help with collecting unpaid wages, wrongful termination, discrimination, harassment, and other unlawful workplace conduct, contact one of their attorneys today.
-THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT (Rules Prof. Conduct, rule 7.2)-
Media Contact
Jackland Hom, Zakay Law Group, APLC, (619) 255-9047, [email protected], https://zakaylaw.com/
SOURCE Zakay Law Group, APLC
Share this article