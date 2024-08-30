Labor and Employment Firms Zakay Law Group APLC and JCL Law Firm APC File A Class Action Lawsuit Against Mossy Automotive Alleging Failure to Pay All Wages Due

The lawsuit alleges Mossy Automotive violated the California Labor Code by failing to provide all wages due.
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The San Diego employment law attorneys at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, filed a class action complaint against MOSSY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP II, LLC; MOSSY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP EL CAJON INC.; MOSSY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INSURANCE, LLC; MOSSY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LEMON GROVE INC.; MOSSY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.; MOSSY AUTO IMPORTS; MOSSY CHEVROLET, INC.; MOSSY COMPANY, INC.; MOSSY EUROPEAN IMPORTS, INC.; MOSSY FORD, INC.; MOSSY HOLDING COMPANY, INC.; MOSSY NISSAN CHULA VISTA; MOSSY NISSAN EL CAJON; MOSSY NISSAN ESCONDIDO; MOSSY NISSAN KEARNY MESA; MOSSY NISSAN NATIONAL CITY; MOSSY NISSAN OCEANSIDE; MOSSY NISSAN POWAY; MOSSY NISSAN, INC.; MOSSY VEHICLE LEASING, INC.; MAG WEST MOSSY CDJR III LP; MAG WEST MOSSY FORD II, LP; MAG WEST MOSSY HONDA II, LP; MAG WEST MOSSY NISSAN II, LP; MAG WEST MOSSY NISSAN III LP; MAG WEST MOSSY TOYOTA II, LP; MAG WEST MOSSY VOLKSWAGEN II, LP; MAG WEST MOSSY VOLKSWAGEN III LP (hereinafter, collectively, "Mossy Automotive") for failure to provide compensation for all hours worked. The Mossy Automotive class action lawsuit, Case No. 24CU002277C, is currently pending in the San Diego County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.
The lawsuit is brought on behalf of all individuals who are or previously were employed by Mossy Automotive as non-exempt, exempt, piece-rate based, and/or commission-based employees in California from July 22, 2020 to the present. Some of these Mossy Automotive employees were allegedly entitled to separate hourly compensation for time spent performing all non-sales related tasks directed by Mossy Automotive during their work shifts and are entitled to one hour of pay for their rest periods.
According to the lawsuit, Mossy Automotive allegedly engaged in unfair competition in violation of California Labor Code Sections §§ 201, 202, 203, 204, 206.5, 226.7, 510, 512, 558, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 1198 & 2802 by failing to: (1) pay minimum and overtime wages; (2) provide meal and rest periods; (3) reimburse employees for required expenses; (4) provide accurate itemized wage statements; and (5) provide wages when due.
