Labor and Employment Firms Zakay Law Group APLC and JCL Law Firm APC File A Class Action Lawsuit Against Nissan of Gilroy Alleging Failure to Pay All Wages Due

The lawsuit alleges 5G's Automotive, Inc. dba Nissan of Gilroy violated the California Labor Code by failing to provide all wages due.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Northern California employment law attorneys, at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, filed a class action complaint against 5G's Automotive, Inc. dba Nissan of Gilroy (hereinafter, "Nissan of Gilroy") for failure to provide compensation for all hours worked. The Nissan of Gilroy class action lawsuit, Case No. 24CV433781, is currently pending in the Santa Clara County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.
The lawsuit is brought on behalf of all individuals who are or previously were employed by Nissan of Gilroy as non-exempt, exempt, piece-rate based, and/or commission-based employees in California from March 25, 2020 to the present. Some of these Nissan of Gilroy employees were allegedly entitled to separate hourly compensation for time spent performing all non-sales related tasks directed by Nissan of Gilroy during their work shifts and are entitled to one hour of pay for their rest periods.
According to the lawsuit, Nissan of Gilroy allegedly engaged in unfair competition in violation of California Labor Code Sections §§ 201, 202, 203, 204, 206.5, 226.7, 510, 512, 558, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 1198 & 2802 by failing to: (1) pay minimum and overtime wages; (2) provide meal and rest periods; (3) reimburse employees for required expenses; (4) provide accurate itemized wage statements; and (5) provide wages when due.
If you would like to know more about the Nissan of Gilroy lawsuit, please contact Attorney Jackland K. Hom today by calling (619) 255-9047.
Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC are employment and labor law firms with offices located in California that dedicate their practices to helping employees and consumers fight back against employers and corporations for unfair employment practices. If you need help with collecting unpaid wages, wrongful termination, discrimination, harassment, and other unlawful workplace conduct, contact one of their attorneys today.
-THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT (Rules Prof. Conduct, rule 7.2)-
SOURCE Zakay Law Group, APLC
Share this article