Labor and Employment Firms Zakay Law Group APLC and JCL Law Firm APC File A Class Action Lawsuit Against Rusich Brothers Enterprises Alleging Failure to Pay All Wages Due

The lawsuit alleges Rusich Brothers Enterprises DBA Valley Kia & Valley Auto Center violated the California Labor Code by failing to provide all wages due.
The Los Angeles employment law attorneys, at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, filed a class action complaint against Rusich Brothers Enterprises, Inc. DBA Valley Kia & Valley Auto Center (hereinafter, "Rusich Brothers Enterprises DBA Valley Kia & Valley Auto Center") for failure to provide compensation for all hours worked. The Rusich Brothers Enterprises DBA Valley Kia & Valley Auto Center class action lawsuit, Case No. CIVSB2405284, is currently pending in the San Bernardino County Superior Court of the State of California.
The lawsuit is brought on behalf of all individuals who are or previously were employed by Rusich Brothers Enterprises DBA Valley Kia & Valley Auto Center as non-exempt, exempt, piece-rate based, and/or commission-based employees in California from February 9, 2020 to the present. Some of these Rusich Brothers Enterprises DBA Valley Kia & Valley Auto Center employees were allegedly entitled to separate hourly compensation for time spent performing all non-sales related tasks directed by Rusich Brothers Enterprises DBA Valley Kia & Valley Auto Center during their work shifts and are entitled to one hour of pay for their rest periods.
According to the lawsuit, Rusich Brothers Enterprises DBA Valley Kia & Valley Auto Center allegedly engaged in unfair competition in violation of California Labor Code Sections §§ 201, 202, 203, 204, 206.5, 226.7, 510, 512, 558, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 1198 & 2802 by failing to: (1) pay minimum and overtime wages; (2) provide meal and rest periods; (3) provide accurate itemized wage statements; (4) provide wages when due; and (5) reimburse employees for required expenses.
