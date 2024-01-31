Labor Attorney Joins Willig, Williams & Davidson's Labor Law Practice Group

"We are happy to welcome Sam to our team of labor attorneys," said Managing Partner Deborah R. Willig. "He has demonstrated a strong commitment to fighting for social and economic justice, and we know he will serve our clients well as a compassionate and determined advocate." Post this

Prior to joining Willig, Williams & Davidson, Datlof advocated for immigrant workers as the lead employment attorney at Justice at Work Pennsylvania. He represented clients in employment disputes, immigration services fraud matters, and removal defense matters. He handled individual cases and class actions and appeared in state and federal court as well as before various administrative agencies. His advocacy also included representing clients before U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in applications for humanitarian visas.

"Willig, Williams & Davidson has fought for working people for decades, and I am honored to join their team," said Datlof. "I am inspired by workers taking collective action and standing in solidarity with one another, and I look forward to aiding our clients in their struggle to be treated fairly and with respect."

Datlof earned his law degree from Harvard Law School. In law school clinics and internships, he supported the representation of indigent criminal defendants and civil rights plaintiffs. Following law school, Datlof spent two years as a federal judicial law clerk, first in the Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit and then in the District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. He holds a bachelor's degree from Brandeis University and a master's degree in public policy from the Harvard Kennedy School.

About Willig, Williams & Davidson – Willig, Williams & Davidson (http://www.wwdlaw.com) is one of the largest and most respected union-side labor law firms in the United States. The firm has offices in Philadelphia and Harrisburg, as well as Haddonfield, N.J., and Chicago, Ill. Founded in 1979, Willig, Williams & Davidson focuses on representing labor unions, employee benefit funds and individual working people and their families on a variety of legal fronts, including national, regional and local contract negotiations; election and campaign finance; dispute resolution through mediation, arbitration and litigation; family law matters; benefits law design and compliance issues; discrimination, overtime and unpaid wages, and other employment matters; prepaid legal services for union members; social security disability; and workers' compensation matters in Philadelphia and beyond. Workers inspire us.

