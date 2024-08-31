Labor Day Support For Respiratory and Cognitive Health: Vitaae® to Relieve Throat Phlegm and Brain Fog, Available on Amazon

Air quality during Labor Day festivities can significantly impact respiratory health, especially for those already prone to chronic cough or phlegm. Post this

Neuroinflammation is a condition that not only impacts cognitive function but can also contribute to respiratory symptoms like persistent cough and excess phlegm. Vitaae® is uniquely formulated to address these issues by combining key ingredients like citicoline or CDP-choline, known for its ability to boost brain energy and reduce inflammation, with other essential nutrients that support overall health.

"Air quality during Labor Day festivities can significantly impact respiratory health, especially for those already prone to chronic cough or phlegm," says Matt Olesiak, MD, Chief Medical Director at SANE MD. "Neuroinflammation, often triggered by poor air quality, can exacerbate these symptoms. Vitaae® is designed to soothe brain inflammation, which in turn helps alleviate associated respiratory issues."

Citicoline supplements are commonly taken to boost brain function, enhancing cognitive abilities such as memory and focus. By incorporating citicoline into its formula, Vitaae® leverages these well-known benefits to support overall cognitive health, making it a powerful supplement for maintaining mental clarity and respiratory health, especially during periods of increased environmental stress like holidays.

Studies have shown that increased air pollution during holidays like Labor Day can lead to a spike in respiratory and neurological symptoms. Poor air quality has been linked to an increase in neuroinflammatory conditions, which not only impair mental clarity but also manifest in physical symptoms like throat irritation and coughing.

"By targeting the underlying inflammation in the brain, Vitaae® offers a dual benefit—supporting cognitive health while also helping to manage respiratory symptoms that can arise from environmental factors," Dr. Olesiak adds. "This makes Vitaae® an essential supplement for those looking to maintain both mental and physical well-being during Labor Day and beyond."

As families gather and the grills fire up, maintaining respiratory and brain health becomes even more critical. Jonathan Bailor, founder and CEO of SANE MD, further adds: "Labor Day is a time for relaxation and enjoyment, but it's also a time when we need to be mindful of our health. Vitaae® provides a science-backed solution to help people breathe easier and think clearer, making the most of the holiday."

Vitaae® stands out not just for its cognitive benefits but also for its comprehensive approach to overall health. While many citicoline supplements focus solely on boosting brain function, Vitaae® goes beyond by incorporating a blend of synergistic ingredients that address both mental and physical well-being. In addition to citicoline, Vitaae® includes key nutrients like folate, acetyl-L-carnitine, and CoQ10, which work together to reduce inflammation, boost energy, and support overall resilience. This multi-faceted approach makes Vitaae® an indispensable part of your wellness routine, especially during times when environmental factors can negatively impact health.

For those ready to safeguard their health this Labor Day, Vitaae® is now available for purchase nationwide on Amazon. For more information or to purchase Vitaae® on Amazon, visit: https://a.co/d/bv7Fa51

About SANE MD:

SANE MD is a wellness technology and metabolic healing company dedicated to ending the Diabesity (diabetes plus obesity) epidemic. Backed by 1,300 clinical studies and thousands of success stories, SANE MD's metabolic healing framework and model is the only program endorsed by top doctors at Ivy League medical schools and is the subject of New York Times best-selling books and award-winning documentaries. Started as a not-for-profit research project by a ten-year Microsoft alum, Jonathan Bailor, SANE MD has transformed into a trusted international wellness brand focused on reversing the most common and devastating modern diseases. Using the latest innovations in biochemical research and a "service-first story-based" marketing approach to reach, lift up, and educate consumer health choices, SANE MD is changing the world of wellness by helping everyone from the underprivileged to the Fortune 500 CEO to regain their "SANEity" one new "SANE" consumer at a time. SANE MD was inducted into Inc. 5000's list of "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America" for 2020. For more information, visit: https://sanesolution.com/.

SANE Vitaae® Ingredients:

Vitamin D (as cholecalciferol)

Folate (as 5-MTHF from Calcium Methyltetrahydrofolate)

Acetyl L-carnitine HCL

L-Carnitine Tartrate

Gymnema sylvestre Leaf Extract 25% Gymnemic Acid

Omega-3 Fish Oil Microencapsulated (9% EPA, 6% DHA)

Citicoline Sodium (CDP-Choline), a citicoline supplement

CoQ10 (as HydroQsorb®)

