Labor Day Without the Bloat: Viscera-3® for Comprehensive Gut Health This Labor Day--Available on Amazon!

Recent studies1 have highlighted the importance of butyric acid in maintaining gut integrity and reducing inflammation, which is key to preventing bloating and other digestive discomforts. Viscera-3® is formulated with a superior, stable form of butyric acid, ensuring it reaches the lower colon, where it's most needed for optimal gut health.

"Holiday celebrations, especially those centered around heavy meals, can disrupt the delicate balance of the gut microbiome, leading to bloating and other digestive issues," says Dr. Matt Olesiak, Chief Medical Director at SANE MD. "Viscera-3® is formulated with key ingredients like a highly absorbable, time-released form of butyric acid called tributyrin, which helps maintain gut integrity and promote healthy digestion, even during periods of dietary indulgence."

At the heart of Viscera-3® is its innovative blend of ingredients, including the patented tributyrin, a stable precursor to butyric acid. Butyric acid is a naturally occurring short-chain fatty acid that plays a critical role in maintaining the gut lining and reducing inflammation. This tributyrin supplement ensures that butyrate reaches the lower colon intact, promoting optimal gut health. This formulation also serves as an effective anti-gas and bloating solution, providing much-needed relief during holiday celebrations.

Butyric acid, a compound naturally produced in a healthy gut, is vital for maintaining a strong gut lining and reducing bloating. By reinforcing the gut barrier and reducing inflammation, Viscera-3® offers both immediate and long-term bloating relief for women and bloating relief for men, ensuring everyone can enjoy the holiday without digestive discomfort.

"Maintaining a healthy gut microbiome is essential for overall wellness, and Viscera-3® is designed to support this critical aspect of health," adds Dr. Olesiak. "Beyond just reducing bloating, it plays a significant role in improving digestion, reducing inflammation, and helping to maintain the integrity of the gut lining. By using highly absorbable ingredients like tributyrin, Viscera-3® delivers lasting support for the digestive system, especially during times when the gut is under stress from dietary changes and indulgence. It's an ideal solution for both short-term relief and long-term digestive health maintenance."

Jonathan Bailor, founder and CEO of SANE MD, further adds: "Labor Day is a time for relaxation and enjoyment, but it can also bring challenges for those concerned about their digestive health. Viscera-3® provides a science-backed solution that helps people enjoy their holiday meals without the worry of bloating or digestive issues."

With its targeted approach, Viscera-3® not only supports gut health but also provides significant bloating relief, making it an ideal supplement for those seeking comfort during and after Labor Day celebrations. Whether you're indulging in a barbecue or simply enjoying time with loved ones, Viscera-3® helps your gut remain healthy and balanced.

Viscera-3® is now available for purchase nationwide on Amazon. To learn more about Viscera-3® or to make a purchase, visit: https://a.co/d/29WFYJS

About SANE MD:

SANE MD is a wellness technology and metabolic healing company dedicated to ending the Diabesity (diabetes plus obesity) epidemic. Backed by 1,300 clinical studies and thousands of success stories, SANE MD's metabolic healing framework and model is the only program endorsed by top doctors at Ivy League medical schools and is the subject of New York Times best-selling books and award-winning documentaries. Started as a not-for-profit research project by a ten-year Microsoft alum, Jonathan Bailor, SANE MD has transformed into a trusted international wellness brand focused on reversing the most common and devastating modern diseases. Using the latest innovations in biochemical research and a "service-first story-based" marketing approach to reach, lift up, and educate consumer health choices, SANE MD is changing the world of wellness by helping everyone from the underprivileged to the Fortune 500 CEO to regain their "SANEity" one new "SANE" consumer at a time. SANE MD was inducted into Inc. 5000's list of "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America" for 2020. For more information, visit: https://sanesolution.com/.

SANE MD Viscera-3® Ingredients:

Magnesium (as Magnesium Oxide and Magnesium Bisglycinate Chelate)

Chromium (as Chromium Picolinate)

Tributyrin - Sodium Butyrate Supplement

Pomegranate (Punica granatum) Fruit Extract 40%

Ellagic Acid

Grape (Vitis vinifera) Seed Ext 95% Proanthocyandins

Other ingredients: Gelatin (Capsule), Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide, Cellulose.

Scientific References

