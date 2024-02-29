Labor Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Alakor Healthcare LLC, Alleging Failure to Pay Accurate Wages

Alakor Healthcare LLC allegedly failed to accurately record employees' time worked, which allegedly resulted in inaccurate overtime wages.
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Los Angeles employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Alakor Healthcare LLC violated the California Labor Code. The Alakor Healthcare LLC class action lawsuit, Case No. 24STCV04927, is currently pending in the Los Angeles County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.
According to the lawsuit filed, Alakor Healthcare LLC allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods, (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse for required expenses, (f) failed to pay sick wages, and (g) failed to pay wages when due, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections 201-203, 226, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.
Employees of Alakor Healthcare LLC were allegedly unable to work in excess of four (4) hours without being provided ten (10) minute rest periods. Additionally, employees were, allegedly, required from time to time to perform work as ordered by the company for more than five (5) hours during some shifts without receiving a meal break. As a result, employees therefore forfeited meal breaks without additional compensation and in accordance with Defendant's corporate policy and practice.
