Labor Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Alakor Healthcare LLC, Alleging Failure to Pay Accurate Wages

For more information about the class action lawsuit against Alakor Healthcare LLC, call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today. Post this

Employees of Alakor Healthcare LLC were allegedly unable to work in excess of four (4) hours without being provided ten (10) minute rest periods. Additionally, employees were, allegedly, required from time to time to perform work as ordered by the company for more than five (5) hours during some shifts without receiving a meal break. As a result, employees therefore forfeited meal breaks without additional compensation and in accordance with Defendant's corporate policy and practice.

For more information about the class action lawsuit against Alakor Healthcare LLC, call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago that dedicates its practice to helping employees, investors and consumers fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. If you need help in collecting unpaid overtime wages, unpaid commissions, being wrongfully terminated from work, and other employment law claims, contact one of their attorneys today.

***THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT***

Media Contact

Nicholas De Blouw, Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, (800) 568-8020, [email protected], https://www.bamlawca.com/

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP