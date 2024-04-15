Labor Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against American Auto Works, LLC, Alleging Failure to Pay Overtime Wages

American Auto Works, LLC allegedly failed to accurately record employees meal and rest breaks, which allegedly resulted in inaccurate wages.
SOLANO, Calif., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The San Diego employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that American Auto Works, LLC violated the California Labor Code. The American Auto Works, LLC class action lawsuit, Case No. CU24-02345, is currently pending in the Solano County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.
According to the lawsuit filed, employees of American Auto Works, LLC were, allegedly, from time to time unable to work in excess of four (4) hours without being provided ten (10) minute rest periods. Additionally, employees were, allegedly, required from time to time to perform work as ordered by the company for more than five (5) hours during some shifts without receiving a meal break. As a result, employees therefore forfeited meal breaks without additional compensation and in accordance with Defendant's corporate policy and practice.
California Labor Code § 226 provides that every employer shall furnish each of his or her employees with an accurate itemized wage statement. Plaintiff was paid on an hourly basis. Therefore, Plaintiff's wage statements should reflect all applicable hourly rates during the pay period and the total hours worked, and the applicable pay period in which the wages were earned pursuant to California Labor Code Section 226(a). Allegedly, the wage statements Defendant provided to Plaintiff failed to identify such information.
