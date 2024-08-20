Labor Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Behavior Frontiers, LLC, Alleging Failure to Provide Employees with Meal Periods

Behavior Frontiers, LLC allegedly failed to provide employees with meal and rest breaks, as required by law. This, allegedly, resulted in inaccurate wages.
RIVERSIDE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Los Angeles employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Behavior Frontiers, LLC violated the California Labor Code. The Behavior Frontiers, LLC class action lawsuit, Case No. CVRI2404493 is currently pending in the Riverside County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.
According to the lawsuit filed, employees of Behavior Frontiers LLC allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods, (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse for required expenses, and (f) failed to pay sick wages, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections 201-203, 226, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.
As a result of their rigorous work schedules, employees were, allegedly, from time to time unable to take thirty (30) minute off duty meal breaks and/or were not fully relieved of duty for their meal periods. Employees were also, allegedly, required from time to time to perform work as ordered by the company for more than five (5) hours during some shifts without receiving a meal break. Therefore, employees allegedly forfeited meal breaks without additional compensation and in accordance with Behavior Frontiers, LLC's strict corporate policy and practice.
Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago that dedicates its practice to helping employees, investors and consumers fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. If you need help in collecting unpaid overtime wages, unpaid commissions, being wrongfully terminated from work, and other employment law claims, contact one of their attorneys today.
