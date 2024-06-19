Labor Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against White Memorial Medical Center, Alleging Failure to Reimburse Employees

White Memorial Medical Center allegedly failed to reimburse employees for required business expenses.
LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Los Angeles employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that White Memorial Medical Center violated the California Labor Code. The White Memorial Medical Center class action lawsuit, Case No. 24STCV14486, is currently pending in the Los Angeles County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.
According to the lawsuit filed, Defendant allegedly failed to reimburse employees for required business expenses. California Labor Code 2802 expressly states that "an employer shall indemnify his or her employee for all necessary expenditures or losses incurred by the employee in direct consequence of the discharge of his or her duties..." During employment, Plaintiff and other California Class Members were allegedly required to use their personal cellular phones as a result of and in furtherance of their job duties.
Additionally, White Memorial Medical Center allegedly failed to provide all legally required meal and rest breaks, as required by California law. Plaintiff was allegedly required, from time to time, to work in excess of four hours without being provided ten minute rest periods. Additionally, the applicable California Wage Order requires employers to provide employees with off duty rest periods, which the California Supreme Court defined as time during which an employee is relieved from all work related duties and free from employer control.
For more information about the class action lawsuit against White Memorial Medical Center, call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.
Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is a labor law firm with law offices located in San Diego County, Riverside County, Los Angeles County, Sacramento County, Santa Clara County, Orange County, and San Francisco County. The firm has a statewide practice of representing employees on a contingency basis for violations involving unpaid wages, overtime pay, discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, and other types of illegal workplace conduct.
***THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT***
Media Contact
Nicholas De Blouw, Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, (800) 568-8020, [email protected], https://www.bamlawca.com/
SOURCE Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP
Share this article