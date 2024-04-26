Labor Law Attorneys, Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Medical Management International, Inc., Alleging Failure to Reimburse Business Expenses

Medical Management International, Inc. allegedly failed to reimburse employees business expenses, such as use of their personal cellular phones used for work-related duties.
SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Sacramento employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Medical Management International, Inc. violated the California Labor Code. The Medical Management International, Inc. class action lawsuit, Case No. 24CV007705, is currently pending in the Solano County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.
According to the lawsuit filed, employees of Medical Management International, Inc. were, allegedly, from time to time unable to work in excess of four (4) hours without being provided ten (10) minute rest periods. Additionally, employees were, allegedly, required from time to time to perform work as ordered by the company for more than five (5) hours during some shifts without receiving a meal break. As a result, employees therefore forfeited meal breaks without additional compensation and in accordance with Defendant's corporate policy and practice.
Additionally, Medical Management International, Inc. allegedly failed to reimburse employees for required business expenses. California Labor Code 2802 expressly states that "an employer shall indemnify his or her employee for all necessary expenditures or losses incurred by the employee in direct consequence of the discharge of his or her duties..." During employment, Plaintiff and other California Class Members were allegedly required to use their personal cellular phones as a result of and in furtherance of their job duties.
