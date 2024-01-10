Labor Law Attorneys, Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against University Healthcare Alliance, Alleging Failure to Pay Overtime Wages

University Healthcare Alliance allegedly failed to accurately record employees time worked, which allegedly resulted in inaccurate minimum and overtime wages paid to employees.
SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The San Francisco employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that University Healthcare Alliance violated the California Labor Code. The University Healthcare Alliance class action lawsuit, Case No. 23-CIV-05931, is currently pending in the San Mateo County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.
According to the lawsuit filed, employees of University Healthcare Alliance were, allegedly, from time to time unable to work in excess of four (4) hours without being provided ten (10) minute rest periods. Additionally, employees were, allegedly, required from time to time to perform work as ordered by the company for more than five (5) hours during some shifts without receiving a meal break. As a result, employees thererfor forfeited meal breaks without additional compensation and in accordance with Defendant's corporate policy and practice.
Additionally, University Healthcare Alliance allegedly failed to pay employees for all the time they were under the employer's control. This, allegedly, includes the time Plaintiff and California Class Members had to submit to mandatory COVID-19 screening prior to clocking in for the day. To the extent that the time worked off the clock did not qualify for overtime premium payment, Defendant allegedly failed to pay minimum and overtime wages for the time worked off-the-clock.
