Labor Lawyers, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against WFG National Title Insurance Company, for Alleged Failure to Reimburse Employees'

WFG National Title Insurance Company allegedly failed to reimburse employees for required business expenses. Allegedly, this resulted in inaccurate and incomplete wages and wage statements.
SONOMA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The San Francisco employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that WFG National Title Insurance Company violated the California Labor Code. The WFG National Title Insurance Company class action lawsuit, Case No. 24CV06420, is currently pending in the Sonoma County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.
According to the lawsuit filed, Defendant allegedly failed to reimburse employees for required business expenses. California Labor Code 2802 expressly states that "an employer shall indemnify his or her employee for all necessary expenditures or losses incurred by the employee in direct consequence of the discharge of his or her duties..." During employment, Plaintiff and other California Class Members were allegedly required to use their personal cellular phones as a result of and in furtherance of their job duties.
California Labor Code § 226 provides that every employer shall furnish each of his or her employees with an accurate itemized wage statement. Plaintiff was paid on an hourly basis. Therefore, Plaintiff's wage statements should reflect all applicable hourly rates during the pay period and the total hours worked, and the applicable pay period in which the wages were earned pursuant to California Labor Code Section 226(a). Allegedly, the wage statements Defendant provided to Plaintiff failed to identify such information.
