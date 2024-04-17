Labor Loop partners with Relay Payments, providing drivers with more options to pay for on-demand unloading services

"With the addition of Relay as a payment option, we're making it easier for our customers to receive a top-notch experience through the entire process." -- Brian Shedlick, Labor Loop's CEO Post this

Relay is the freight industry's only mobile digital payment platform for over-the-road expenses, including unloading and diesel fuel purchases. More than 350,000 drivers and 90,000 carriers rely on Relay for freight expenses. Almost all cold-storage warehouses in the country accept Relay as a form of payment, making it a convenient addition to the Labor Loop platform.

"We're always looking for ways to simplify payments for drivers on docks," said Spencer Barkoff, co-founder and president of Relay. "Our partnership with Labor Loop speeds up the unloading process, helping drivers get back on the road more quickly. By integrating into Labor Loop's mobile app, our customers can now pay directly from their Relay accounts."

Founded in 2020, Labor Loop provides cost-effective, on-demand freight unloading services, allowing clients to control their operational overhead by managing labor costs. Through the Labor Loop mobile app, carriers and drivers instantly connect to experienced warehouse associates looking to make extra money and are available day or night for fast unloading. Labor Loop is available nationwide.

For more information about Labor Loop, visit laborloop.com or download the mobile app. For more information about Relay, visit relaypayments.com.

About Labor Loop

About Relay Payments

Relay Payments is building a modern digital payment network to revolutionize the trucking and logistics industries. Trusted by more than 350,000 drivers, 90,000 carriers, and 1,500 truckstops nationwide, Relay has brought efficiency and automation to an industry historically reliant on cash, checks, and cards. Relay has joined forces with industry leaders like Pilot Company, Maverik, Schneider, Coyote Logistics, Lineage Logistics, and others to provide secure, reliable over-the-road transactions. Founded in 2019, the Atlanta-based fintech includes more than 150 team members and has won awards for product innovation, customer service, and organizational culture. It is a proud sponsor of NASCAR and William Byron from Hendrick Motorsports for 2024. For more information about Relay, visit relaypayments.com.

