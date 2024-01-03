Laboratory Economics Issues Market Research Report on the U.S. Clinical Laboratory Testing Market

The U.S. laboratory testing market reached an estimated $125 billion of revenue in 2023 with a long-term annual growth rate of 3-4%.
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laboratory Economics has just released The U.S. Clinical Laboratory Industry: Forecast & Trends 2023-2025. With this special report, you can tap into 100+ pages of proprietary market research that reveals critical data and information about key business trends affecting the U.S. laboratory testing market.
The report reveals that the U.S. laboratory testing market represented an estimated $125 billion of revenue in 2023 with a long-term annual growth rate of 3-4%. Growth is currently being driven almost entirely by increased PCR-based microbiology testing.
The U.S. laboratory testing market faces multiple challenges, including post-pandemic employee wage inflation, greater utilization management and claims denials by private payers, and persistent reimbursement pressure. Despite these challenges, the U.S. lab industry has demonstrated consistent growth.
"The adoption of new higher-priced PCR-based test panels for respiratory viruses, UTIs and STDs is helping to offset price and volume pressure on routine clinical lab tests," according to Jondavid Klipp, President of Laboratory Economics. "Physician ordering patterns are moving from low-cost culture-based microbiology tests to higher-cost more-accurate PCR tests leading to 30+% annual growth in this market."
The report includes:
- More than 100 charts and graphs
- U.S. lab market size and growth rates for 2012-2025
- Estimates for market subsets like hospital-based labs, independent labs, and physician-office-based labs
- In-depth analysis of the PCR-based testing market size, growth rate, and highest-volume laboratories
- Top 50 hospital outreach labs by Medicare CLFS and PFS payments
- Detailed reimbursement rate information from Medicare CLFS, Aetna, Cigna, UnitedHealthcare, etc.
- Comprehensive lab M&A valuation metrics by revenue and EBITDA
- Results from Laboratory Economics Clinical Lab Trends Surveys from 2014 through 2023
- The biggest challenges and opportunities for labs
Laboratory companies highlighted include:
- ACL Laboratories
- ARUP Laboratories
- Cleveland Clinic Laboratories
- Exact Sciences
- Fulgent Genetics
- Labcorp
- Mayo Clinic Laboratories
- Myriad Genetics
- NeoGenomics
- Northwell Health Labs
- OPKO/BioReference Labs
- PathAI/Poplar Healthcare
- PathGroup
- Quest Diagnostics
- Sonic Healthcare
- Sonora Quest Laboratories
The U.S. Clinical Laboratory Industry: Forecast & Trends 2023-2025 is published by Laboratory Economics (www.laboratoryeconomics.com), an independent market research firm focused exclusively on the business of pathology and laboratory medicine. Report author Jondavid Klipp has been covering key business trends affecting clinical lab testing and anatomic pathology services for more than 25 years.
