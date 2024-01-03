Laboratory Economics Issues Market Research Report on the U.S. Clinical Laboratory Testing Market

"The adoption of new higher-priced PCR-based test panels for respiratory viruses, UTIs and STDs is helping to offset price and volume pressure on routine clinical lab tests," according to Jondavid Klipp, President of Laboratory Economics. Post this

The U.S. laboratory testing market faces multiple challenges, including post-pandemic employee wage inflation, greater utilization management and claims denials by private payers, and persistent reimbursement pressure. Despite these challenges, the U.S. lab industry has demonstrated consistent growth.

"The adoption of new higher-priced PCR-based test panels for respiratory viruses, UTIs and STDs is helping to offset price and volume pressure on routine clinical lab tests," according to Jondavid Klipp, President of Laboratory Economics. "Physician ordering patterns are moving from low-cost culture-based microbiology tests to higher-cost more-accurate PCR tests leading to 30+% annual growth in this market."

The report includes:

More than 100 charts and graphs

U.S. lab market size and growth rates for 2012-2025

Estimates for market subsets like hospital-based labs, independent labs, and physician-office-based labs

In-depth analysis of the PCR-based testing market size, growth rate, and highest-volume laboratories

Top 50 hospital outreach labs by Medicare CLFS and PFS payments

Detailed reimbursement rate information from Medicare CLFS, Aetna, Cigna, UnitedHealthcare, etc.

Comprehensive lab M&A valuation metrics by revenue and EBITDA

Results from Laboratory Economics Clinical Lab Trends Surveys from 2014 through 2023

The biggest challenges and opportunities for labs

Laboratory companies highlighted include:

ACL Laboratories

ARUP Laboratories

Cleveland Clinic Laboratories

Exact Sciences

Fulgent Genetics

Labcorp

Mayo Clinic Laboratories

Myriad Genetics

NeoGenomics

Northwell Health Labs

OPKO/BioReference Labs

PathAI/Poplar Healthcare

PathGroup

Quest Diagnostics

Sonic Healthcare

Sonora Quest Laboratories

The U.S. Clinical Laboratory Industry: Forecast & Trends 2023-2025 is published by Laboratory Economics (www.laboratoryeconomics.com), an independent market research firm focused exclusively on the business of pathology and laboratory medicine. Report author Jondavid Klipp has been covering key business trends affecting clinical lab testing and anatomic pathology services for more than 25 years.

Media Contact

Jondavid Klipp, President, Laboratory Economics, 1 845-463-0080, [email protected], www.laboratoryeconomics.com

SOURCE Laboratory Economics