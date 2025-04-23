Laboratory Economics Issues Research Report on U.S. Laboratory Demographic Trends

The U.S. laboratory testing market will reach an estimated $137.5 billion of revenue in 2025 with a long-term annual growth rate of 3-5%.
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laboratory Economics has just released The U.S. Laboratory Demographic Trends & Strategic Outlook 2025-2028. With this special report, you can tap into 200 pages of proprietary market research that reveals critical data and information about key business trends affecting the U.S. laboratory testing market.
The report reveals that the U.S. laboratory testing market represented an estimated $137.5 billion of revenue in 2025 with a long-term annual growth rate of 3-5%. Growth is currently being driven mostly by increased PCR-based microbiology testing and next-generation sequencing (NGS) tests to analyze genetic changes in cancer cells.
The fastest-growing geographic markets are all concentrated in the South Central and Southeast regions, including Sarasota, FL, Austin, TX, Raleigh, NC, Orlando, FL, and Jacksonville, FL.
The U.S. laboratory testing market faces big challenges, including post-pandemic employee wage inflation combined with five straight years of flat reimbursement rates from Medicare and commercial insurance payers. "Despite these challenges, the U.S. lab industry has demonstrated a long track record of consistent growth," according to Jondavid Klipp, President of Laboratory Economics.
The report includes:
- More than 200 charts and graphs
- U.S. lab market size and growth rates for 2015-2028
- Detailed estimates for market subsets like hospital-based labs, independent labs, and physician-office-based labs
- Medicare volume and payment data for more than 500 independent labs
- Medicare volume and payment data for more than 500 hospitals
- Detailed lab market profiles of 36 key MSAs across the United States
- Results from Laboratory Economics Clinical Lab Trends Surveys from 2016 through 2025
- The biggest challenges and opportunities for labs
Laboratory companies highlighted include:
- ACL Laboratories
- ARUP Laboratories
- Exact Sciences
- Foundation Medicine
- Fulgent Genetics
- Guardant Health
- Labcorp
- Mayo Clinic Laboratories
- Myriad Genetics
- Natera
- NeoGenomics
- Northwell Health Labs
- OPKO/BioReference Labs
- PathGroup
- Quest Diagnostics
- Sonic Healthcare USA
- Sonora Quest Laboratories
The U.S. Laboratory Demographic Trends & Strategic Outlook 2025-2028 is published by Laboratory Economics (www.laboratoryeconomics.com), an independent market research firm focused exclusively on the business of anatomic pathology and laboratory medicine. Report author Jondavid Klipp has been covering key business trends affecting clinical lab testing and anatomic pathology services for 27 years.
