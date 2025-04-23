Laboratory Economics Issues Research Report on U.S. Laboratory Demographic Trends

"This is an ideal resource for preparing business plans and market strategies for key geographic lab markets across the United States," according to Jondavid Klipp, President of Laboratory Economics. Post this

The fastest-growing geographic markets are all concentrated in the South Central and Southeast regions, including Sarasota, FL, Austin, TX, Raleigh, NC, Orlando, FL, and Jacksonville, FL.

The U.S. laboratory testing market faces big challenges, including post-pandemic employee wage inflation combined with five straight years of flat reimbursement rates from Medicare and commercial insurance payers. "Despite these challenges, the U.S. lab industry has demonstrated a long track record of consistent growth," according to Jondavid Klipp, President of Laboratory Economics.

The report includes:

More than 200 charts and graphs

U.S. lab market size and growth rates for 2015-2028

Detailed estimates for market subsets like hospital-based labs, independent labs, and physician-office-based labs

Medicare volume and payment data for more than 500 independent labs

Medicare volume and payment data for more than 500 hospitals

Detailed lab market profiles of 36 key MSAs across the United States

Results from Laboratory Economics Clinical Lab Trends Surveys from 2016 through 2025

The biggest challenges and opportunities for labs

Laboratory companies highlighted include:

ACL Laboratories

ARUP Laboratories

Exact Sciences

Foundation Medicine

Fulgent Genetics

Guardant Health

Labcorp

Mayo Clinic Laboratories

Myriad Genetics

Natera

NeoGenomics

Northwell Health Labs

OPKO/BioReference Labs

PathGroup

Quest Diagnostics

Sonic Healthcare USA

Sonora Quest Laboratories

The U.S. Laboratory Demographic Trends & Strategic Outlook 2025-2028 is published by Laboratory Economics (www.laboratoryeconomics.com), an independent market research firm focused exclusively on the business of anatomic pathology and laboratory medicine. Report author Jondavid Klipp has been covering key business trends affecting clinical lab testing and anatomic pathology services for 27 years.

