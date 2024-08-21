LaborEdge Celebrates Ranking on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List

"LaborEdge is proud to have made it to the Inc. 5000 list. We attribute this monumental feat to our team's hard work," said LaborEdge's President, Shail Arora, "and we are committed to continuing our growth through technological innovation in the healthcare staffing industry." Post this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

LaborEdge provides state-of-the art technology that powers staffing in healthcare. Our healthcare-focused solutions include an Applicant Tracking System (ATS), a Vendor Management System (VMS), and mobile applications used by staffing agencies, hospital systems, and healthcare workers. As the leading provider of healthcare staffing technology, we aim to transform the healthcare ecosystem. For more information on LaborEdge and its offerings, visit www.laboredge.com.

