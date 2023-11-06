Labroots Announces Agenda for its 14th Annual Clinical Diagnostics & Research Online Event - held on November 8th, 2023

Over a decade of driving innovation with recognized experts and collaboration in clinical diagnostics and precision medicine

YORBA LINDA, Calif., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Labroots, the leading scientific social networking website offering premier, interactive virtual and hybrid events and webinars, today announced its 14th annual event in the Clinical Diagnostics & Research Virtual Event Series scheduled on November 8, 2023. This event will continue its long-standing commitment to advance clinical diagnostics, novel research and medicine, and to align research scholars, clinicians, top scientists, healthcare professionals and experts from leading academia and industry institutions under a virtual roof on a global basis.

For over a decade, this premier event serves as the premier educational catalyst for thought leaders dedicated to discussing emerging topics such as Emerging Diagnostic Technologies, Precision Medicine and Special Population, The Lab's role in Advancing Equity, and Regulatory Compliance for Clinical Diagnostics.

At this year's meeting, the jam-packed scientific agenda will highlight ground breaking advances covering the assay design and considerations in the development of lateral flow assays, the benefits of molecular diagnostic assay lyophilization, and important considerations in process development, benefits of real-time PCR Multiplexing, limitations of current TBI diagnostic methods in accurately characterizing and identifying TBI, interferences in lab assays by dietary supplements, the advantages of mass spectrometry in protein analysis, point of care testing for equitable access, the advantages and limitations of various methodologies used for paraproteinemia analysis, and more. Attendees will also see multiple panels and presentations from key industry sponsors including, Sartorius, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Roche Diagnostics.

The opening keynote delivery titled, "Transforming the Clinical Lab through Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity" with a live Q&A session, will be presented by Dr. Linda Hasadsri, Director Molecular Technologies Laboratory, Chair of Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity, Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology at the Mayo Clinic. "The Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology at Mayo Clinic has adopted a number of creative and innovative approaches to addressing health disparities and supporting diversity in the workplace. I am thrilled that Labroots can serve as a platform to raise awareness of inequities in healthcare, particularly at the level of the clinical lab, and, better yet, be a vehicle for change. Together we can enhance the experiences of all people, all patients worldwide through equity, inclusion, and diversity in laboratory science," stated Dr. Linda Hasadsri.

Labroots is a proud partner of Chati, a virtual event platform that allows for the hosting of engaging and interactive virtual and hybrid events, catering to businesses for any vertical or size. Hosted by Labroots and produced on Chati, participants in the event can connect seamlessly across desktop and mobile devices while engaged in a complete educational and interactive experience. Attendees will visit the lobby with leaderboard and gamification, an auditorium featuring live-streaming video webcasts with live attendee chats during scheduled presentations, an exhibit hall to interact with sponsors at their booths including ABSA International, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Sino Biological highlighting their recent contributions in the field, a poster hall including a poster competition, live chat conversations, and a newly added Poster Networking Hour with live poster author meet and greets, and a networking lounge to encourage collaborations with colleagues. By attending this event, you can earn 1 P.A.C.E. Continuing Education credit per presentation for a maximum of 30 credits.

