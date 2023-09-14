Labroots Announces Agenda for its 7th Annual Cell Biology Virtual Event Series on September 20, 2023

This one-day event unveils featured advances in multiple areas of cell biology by leading experts

YORBA LINDA, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Labroots, the leading scientific social networking website offering premier, interactive virtual and hybrid events and webinars, today announced its 7th annual Cell Biology event convening on September 20, 2023. The online event is a unique meeting gathering thousands of cell biologists, scientists, research scholars, and experts from leading academia and industry institutions on a global basis. The impactful agenda will focus on the fundamental basis of cell biology and track sessions on translational and quantitative cell biology, exosomes, spatial omics, and Organ-On-A-Chip Technologies.

The Cell Biology Virtual Event Series, a series of scientific meetings produced by Labroots is free to attend and provides an educational forum for registrants and attendees to learn more about emerging interdisciplinary topics in the field of cell biology, not limited to insightful and though-provoking lectures from well-renowned speakers on tools for accelerating research using next-generation cell models, accelerating cell therapies: translational imaging, extracellular vesicles as communicators between cells – a role in cancer dissemination, microfluidic and spleen-on-a-chip studies of sickle cell disease, and microphysiological systems for biomaterials testing and early cancer research.

Just a few highlights kicking off the day, attendees will hear from Dr. Christian Regenbrecht, Co-founder and CEO, Cellphenomics, a sponsored presentation by LUMINEX, a DiaSorin Company titled, "You Like Puzzles? Try to Put the Pieces in Cancer Together" scheduled at 6:00am PDT.

Next, Dr. Danilo A. Tagle, Director of the Office of Special Initiatives at the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS), National Institutes of Health will deliver a keynote presentation scheduled at 7:30am PDT titled, "The NIH Microphysiological Systems Program: Tissue on Chips for Safety, Efficacy, and Precision Medicine Studies," followed by a live Q&A session. Dr. Danilo A. Tagle said, "Exciting technological advances in recent years have led to new opportunities to improve how we predict the safety and efficacy of new drugs in patients. Animal models increasingly have fallen short as risk assessment tools for human response, and the FDA's willingness to accept data from non-animal models means the time is ripe for newer, more predictive models to evaluate drugs and conduct clinical trials. At NCATS, we've spent more than a decade working with our federal partners to support the development of organ-on-a-chip, or tissue chip, technology, to improve disease modeling and drug testing and help speed drugs into clinical trials. At the Labroot's hosted conference, I plan to discuss the promise of tissue chips as preclinical disease modeling platforms, their usefulness in precision medicine studies, and their future as drug development tools."

The second keynote presentation scheduled at 9:00am PDT is presented by Dr. Paolo Neviani, Director and Founder, Extracellular Vesicle Core at the Children's Hospital, Los Angeles, exploring the extracellular vesicle landscape: from biomarker discovery to therapeutics opportunities. Dr. Paolo Neviani stated, "Extracellular vesicles have a tremendous but still untapped potential for clinical applications, such as liquid biopsy biomarkers and as therapeutics. As the understanding of these tiny packets of information expands so do the challenges related to their isolation and characterization. The Children's Hospital Los Angeles Extracellular Core was founded to help researchers overcome such challenges and accelerate new discoveries. My lecture about extracellular vesicles on the Labroots' platform will introduce the audience to this exciting research field."

Produced on Labroots' partnering virtual event platform, Chati, attendees can connect seamlessly across all desktops and mobile devices while immersed in a comprehensive educational experience. The online environment consists of a lobby equipped with leaderboard and gamification, an auditorium featuring live-streaming video webcasts offering live attendee chats during scheduled presentations, a poster hall featuring a poster competition, live chat conversations, and a scheduled Poster Networking Hour with live poster authors, an exhibit hall to interact with sponsors and view their latest products and technologies, and a networking lounge to connect and collaborate with colleagues. By participating in this event, you can earn 1 Continuing Education credit per watched presentation for a maximum of 30 credits.

