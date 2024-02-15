Labroots Announces Agenda for its 7th Annual Drug Discovery & Development Virtual Event on February 21, 2024

Focusing from pre-clinical development to clinical development, advances in the field of drug discovery and development will be explored shaping current and future challenges in drug research

YORBA LINDA, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Labroots, the leading scientific social networking website offering premier, interactive virtual and hybrid events and webinars, today announced its 7th annual event in the Drug Discovery & Development Virtual Event Series. Hosted on February 21st and free to attend, attendees will experience the forefront of pharmaceutical innovation joining industry and academic leaders from around the world debating the latest, insightful scientific breakthroughs in this ever-evolving field.

The 2024 informative agenda covers a range of sessions spanning areas including Emerging Modalities in Drug Discovery and Preclinical Development, New Methods in Pharmacogenomics, and Biomarker Applications. Emerging topics such as predicting safety and efficacy, PGX of GPCRs, in-vitro models of toxicity, organoid models, and omics applications are just a few to be uncovered. The full one-day program will feature over 20 sponsored and educational presentations highlighting prominent speakers in the field, including three stellar keynote deliveries, you won't want to miss! QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, Sartorius, Miltenyi Biotec, and Luminex are amongst the sponsored presentations showcased throughout the day.

The first keynote presentation titled, "High-Throughput Interrogation of the Tumor Microenvironment Using Digital Image Analyst" presented by Harry Nuns, Senior Scientist, Neo Genomics Laboratories will discuss multiplex immunofluorescence as a powerful tool. "Multiplex immunofluorescence is a powerful tool for phenotyping cells from a single tissue slide, while preserving spatial context," said Harry Nunns, Senior Scientist at NeoGenomics Laboratories. "This technology can be combined with digital image analysis to generate insights into cell interactions within the tumor microenvironment. During the Labroots conference, you will learn about methods of multiplex IF image analysis, and how to flexibly address research questions while ensuring accuracy and throughput."

Next, Dr. Marc H. Scheetz, PharmD, MSc, FCCP, FCP, Associate Dean of Research and Professor at Midwestern University College of Pharmacy and Director of the Pharmacometric Center of Excellence will explore the clinical progression to optimal outcomes for beta-lactam antibiotics: from prolonging infusions to precision dosing in his keynote presentation. "Beta-lactams concentrations are known to directly predict efficacy outcomes; however, contemporary care often does not individualize strategies to optimize outcomes. This presentation during the Labroots conference will describe population-level approaches that can improve outcomes immediately as well as describe the implementations that are necessary to provide the Precision Dosing necessary for the most effective and safe care of the individual patient," said Dr. Marc H. Sheetz, Associate Dean of Research and Professor at Midwestern University College of Pharmacy.

Following thereafter, keynote speaker Dr. Joanna Dabrowska, Associate Professor at the Center for Neurobiology of Stress resilience and Psychiatric Disorders at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science, will delve into the integration interoceptive signals and defensive behaviors via neurohypophysial hormones." Modern neuroscience techniques allow us to decipher the neurobiology of stress and fear-like responses at a single-cell resolution but people around the globe continue to suffer from stress-induced psychiatric and anxiety disorders. Therefore, we need better understanding on how normal and pathological physiological states interact with emotional regulation and affective disorders," stated Joanna Dabrowska, PhD, Associate Professor at the Center for Neurobiology of Stress resilience and Psychiatric Disorders at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science. "In the Labroots conference, how neurohypophysial hormones (oxytocin, vasopressin) involved in the fundamental physiological processes (lactation, electrolyte balance, circadian regulation) regulate activity of brain regions responsible for processing of fear and anxiety will be discussed, and how they can help us to better understand adaptive vs. non-adaptive defensive behaviors."

The innovative-focused meeting will also highlight ground breaking advances covering proliferation biomarkers in drug discovery and development, Epithelial-mesenchymal transition in the crosshairs: novel treatments to kill drug resistant, metastatic cells in cancer, an in vitro pre-clinical MPS model for metabolic associated steatohepatitis for drug efficacy, a stem cell-based approach to lung cancer, enhancing syntheses workflows through computer-assisted retrosynthesis, learn how to speed up fragment-based drug discovery by week, and unveiling the therapeutic potential of two sister flavonoids using omics based approaches, naming a few.

Labroots is a proud partner of Chati, a virtual event platform that allows for the hosting of engaging and interactive virtual and hybrid events, catering to businesses for any vertical or size. Hosted by Labroots and produced on Chati, participants in the event can connect seamlessly across desktop and mobile devices while engaged in a one-stop interactive experience. Attendees will visit the lobby with leaderboard and gamification, an auditorium featuring live-streaming video webcasts with live attendee chats during scheduled keynote and sponsored presentations, an exhibit hall to interact with sponsors at their booths highlighting their recent contributions in the field, a poster hall including a poster competition, live chat conversations, and a newly added Poster Networking Hour which takes place between (10:00am-11:00am PDT) for 1-on-1 chats with poster authors, and a networking lounge to encourage collaborations with colleagues. By attending this event, you can earn 1 P.A.C.E. Continuing Education credit per presentation for a maximum of 30 credits.

