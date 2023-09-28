Labroots Announces its 11th Annual Event in the Cancer Research & Immuno-Oncology Week Virtual Series on October 3-5, 2023

Attendees will learn firsthand about the latest breakthroughs in cancer research and emerging issues in oncology to improve patient care and outcomes

YORBA LINDA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yorba Linda, CA (September 28, 2023) -Labroots, the leading scientific social networking website offering premier, interactive virtual and hybrid events and webinars, is hosting its 11th annual Cancer Research & Immuno-Oncology Week conference on October 3-5, 2023, free to attend.

This meeting will bring together thousands of innovative research scholars, industry and patient advocates, scientists, clinicians, oncologists, healthcare professionals and leading academic experts to strengthen collaboration and explore opportunities for novel therapeutic advances in clinical oncology and cancer research. The three-day agenda includes educational and sponsored presentations on cutting-edge discoveries and key advancements in the field to improve the outcomes and treatments of patients with cancer.

Cancer Research & Immuno-Oncology Week 2023 continues to deliver a prestigious forum for some of the brightest minds in the fields of cancer research and immuno-oncology disciplines. Distinguished speakers will share their knowledge spanning topics including but not limited to, using genomics/genetics to influence clinical applications, image analysis in cancer research and treatment, cancer systems biology, informed consent in cancer research, combination and personalized therapies, new developments in pediatric cancer therapies, neoantigen vaccines, the microbiome in immuno-oncology, molecular targets to engage anticancer immunity, novel engineering strategies, cancer health disparities, and addressing inhibitory barriers in tumor microenvironment.

Naming a few program highlights:

Keynote speaker, Li-Ming Su, MD, FRCS, Secretary General, Endourological Society, Pete and Carolyn Newsome Professor of Urologic Oncology, Chair, Department of Urology, at the University of Florida College of Medicine will discuss 'Advanced Imaging for Small Renal Tumors' describing how new advanced imaging modalities may in the future help predict tumor phenotype and thus reduce the number of unnecessary treatments of benign or low risk renal tumors.

Dr. Li-Ming Su said, "Conventional imaging studies such as ultrasound, computed tomography, and magnetic resonance imaging are increasingly detecting small renal lesions, which are interpreted by radiologists as highly suspicious for renal cell cancer. However, up to 30% of these small solid tumors (4 cm) are in fact found to be benign on surgical excision. This highlights a significant limitation in conventional radiologic studies in sub-stratifying which patient require active treatment (i.e. surgery versus thermal ablation) versus surveillance. New imaging technologies such as advanced cross-sectional imaging, molecular imaging and optical imaging show promise in improving pre-treatment risk categorization with the hopes of reducing unnecessary treatment. The Labroots conference allows the sharing of ideas across scientific disciplines that will hopefully drive new approaches and innovation to challenges such as this."

Keynote speaker Dr. Vipul Patel, Medical Director at AdventHealth and world-renowned for his contribution to the field of robotic-assisted surgery and has personally performed over 17,000 robotic prostatectomies will deliver a compelling presentation on the evolving paradigm of prostate cancer surgery: lessons learning from 17,000 RALP's that have translated to significantly better patience care and outcomes.

Keynote speaker Dr. Curtis J. Henry, Deputy Associate Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Access (DEIA), The University of Colorado Cancer Center, and Associate Professor of Immunology & Microbiology, The Margaret Turley Grohne Chair in Translational Cancer Research will share a presentation titled, 'Delineating the Pleiotropic Impact of Obesity on T-cell Function and Immunotherapy Efficacy' with a Live Q&A session.

Dr. Curtis J. Henry said, "I hate to use the dreaded "P" word; however, obesity has reached pandemic levels. Currently, over 300 million adults and 25 million children globally are classified as living with obesity, and mathematical projections indicate that, without interventions, these numbers will continue to increase for decades. Obesity has a multitude of negative impacts on health, with one being an increased chance of developing and succumbing to various solid and hematological malignancies. This connection is currently under investigation, with our group, and others, studying how obesity-induced immunological changes impact immunity and responses to immune-based therapies targeting cancers. I'm excited to share our work at the 11th annual Labroots Cancer Research & Immuno-Oncology Week conference where the invaluable discussions will help shape the nature of our studies moving forward."

Produced on Labroots' partnering virtual event platform Chati, attendees can connect seamlessly across all desktops and mobile devices while immersed in a one-stop educational experience. The interactive online environment features a lobby equipped with leaderboard and gamification, an auditorium, featuring live-streaming video webcasts offering live attendee chats during scheduled presentations, a poster hall complete with a poster competition, live chat conversations, plus a newly added feature - a scheduled Poster Networking Hour with live poster authors, an exhibit hall to interact with sponsors and view their recent contributions in the field, and a networking lounge to connect and collaborate with colleagues.

By participating in this event, you can earn 1 Continuing Education credit per presentation for a maximum of 35 credits. To register for the event, click here.

