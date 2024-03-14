Labroots Announces its 8th Annual Laboratory Automation Virtual Event, Scheduled on March 20, 2024

Showcasing scientific discoveries advancing innovation in today's life sciences laboratory

YORBA LINDA, Calif., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Labroots, the leading scientific social networking website, offering premier, interactive virtual events and webinars, is delighted to host its 8th annual Laboratory Automation online event on March 20, 2024. This free event brings together thousands of research scholars, scientists, and laboratory personnel from leading academic and industry institutions under a virtual roof to explore scientific disciplines with sessions spanning microfluidic and microscale technologies for automation, automation and emerging methods, lab automation with cutting-edge tools, LIMS and other automation software, and analytics for high-throughput and high content assays.

The insightful agenda encompasses leading-edge advancements aimed at automating and accelerating research, and amplifying efficiency in the lab. Attendees from around the world will delve into laboratory technology showcasing the strides made in instrumentation and methodologies, via sponsored and educational presentations from renowned experts in the field. A full day of topics from method validation in a LIMS and CDS centric lab environment, nailing LIMS data migration: the linchpin of laboratory modernization, to utilizing digital microfluids to miniaturize and automate arrayed CRISPR screening workflows, naming just a few of the takeaways on the forefront of laboratory automation.

Key conference highlights (not limited to):

A lively Q&A session, following the presentation sponsored by Automata titled, "How to Prepare for Lab Automation."

Panel Presentation sponsored by Sartorius on Advanced Predictive Modeling in Cell Line Development, with live Q&A.

Sponsored Presentation by Opentrons exploring Workflow Execution Interface (WEI): Streamlining Autonomous Scientific Discovery through Open-Source Robotics and Instrumentation Integration.

Sponsored Presentation by GenScript on Enhancing Laboratory Efficiency: Automating Plasmid, Protein, and Cell Processing, with Live Q&A.

Two stellar deliveries with lively Q&A sessions from "keynote" speakers: Dino Di Carlo , PhD, Armond and Elena Hairapetian Professor of Engineering and Medicine at UCLA , exploring Applying Nanovial Technology to Discover Rare T Cell Receptors; and David Sun Kong , PhD, Synthetic Biologist, Director, MIT's Media Lab, Community Biotechnology Initiative discussing How to Grow (Almost) Anything: A Robotics-Enables Learning Model for Global Synthetic Biology Education.

"Adoptive cell therapy using engineered T cells can target diseased cells, such as tumor cells, with living drugs that are specific to the target cells. Specificity to tumor cells depends on receptors, such as T cell receptors (TCRs), which recognize antigenic peptides presented by the target cells and discovering rare T cells that are specific to these cancer-specific antigens is challenging with current technologies. We've been applying 'lab on a particle' nanovial technology to selectively enrich antigen-specific T cells and further confirm their antigen specificity based on the secretion of cytokines and effector molecules. We can directly sequence the enriched cells to recover TCRs," said Dino Di Carlo, Armond and Elena Hairapetian Professor of Engineering and Medicine at UCLA. "During the Labroots conference you will learn how functional profiling of T cells using nanovial technology can enable improved accuracy in the discovery of TCRs that target rare antigens."

Labroots is a proud partner of Chati, a virtual event platform that allows for the hosting of engaging and interactive virtual and hybrid events, catering to businesses for any vertical or size. Hosted by Labroots and produced on Chati, participants in the event can connect seamlessly across desktop and mobile devices while engaged in a complete, immersive educational experience. Attendees will visit the lobby with a leaderboard and gamification, an auditorium featuring live- streaming video webcasts with live attendee chats during scheduled keynote, panel, and sponsored presentations, an exhibit hall to interact in real time with sponsors at their booths, a poster hall including a poster competition, live chat conversations, and a newly added Poster Discussion Hour between (10:00am-11:00am PDT) for 1-on-1 chats with poster authors, and a social space to encourage collaborations with colleagues. By attending this event, you can earn 1 P.A.C.E. Continuing Education credit per presentation for a maximum of 30 credits.

To register for the event, click here. Participants can use the official hashtag #LRlabauto to follow the conversation and connect with other members in the Laboratory Automation community! Follow @CellBiology_LR on Twitter and @CellandMolecularBiology.LR on Facebook to connect with our specialist Cell & Molecular Biology Writers and stay up to date with the latest Trending Science News.

