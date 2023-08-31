Labroots Announces its 9th Annual Microbiology Virtual Week Online Event, Scheduled on September 5-7, 2023

The 3-day symposium spanning topics such as Immunology, Emerging and Re-Emerging Viruses, Microbes and Their Communities, and Infectious Disease, will explore the latest developments in Microbiology and Immunology

YORBA LINDA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yorba Linda, CA (August 31, 2023) - Labroots, the leading scientific social networking website offering premier, interactive virtual events and webinars, is delighted to announce its annual Microbiology Virtual Week free online event. On September 5-7, 2023, research scholars, top scientists, healthcare professionals, microbiologists, infectious disease specialists, and clinicians will gather under a virtual roof to hear from well-renowned speakers discussing their recent advancements in the field.

The informative, educational 3-day agenda will include thought leaders from industry and academia institutions delivering dynamic presentations, including distinguished keynote deliveries and panel presentations you won't want to miss!

Keynote Speakers spanning the program at Microbiology Virtual Week 2023 include the following:

Ivan Zanoni, PhD, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Boston Children's Hospital Chair in the Field of Immunology, Harvard Medical School , Research Faculty, Division of Immunology, Division of Gastroenterology, Boston Children's, discussing: Interferons: Friends or Foes in Lung Virus Infections? With Live Q&A.

, Research Faculty, Division of Immunology, Division of Gastroenterology, Boston Children's, discussing: Interferons: Friends or Foes in Lung Virus Infections? With Live Q&A. Nischay Mishra, PhD, Assistant Professor, Epidemiology, Center for Infection and Immunity, Columbia University , sharing insights on Pathogen Discovery and Diagnostic Tools for Pandemic Preparedness and Prevention, with Live Q&A.

Sean Conlan , PhD, Associate Investigator, Microbial Genomics Section, National Human Genome Research Institute, exploring Comparative Genomics of Two Common Skin Microbiome Members: CoNS Staphylococcus and Corynebacterium Tuberculostearicum, with Live Q&A.

Melissa J. Caimano, PhD, Associate Professor, Departments of Medicine, Pediatrics, Molecular Biology and Biophysics, UConn Health, discussing c-di-GMP Signaling in Borrelia Burgdorferi: A Guiding Compass for Navigating the Enzootic Cycle, with Live Q&A.

Gaya K. Amarasinghe, PhD, Alumni Endowed Professor of Pathology and Immunology, Division of Laboratory and Genomic Medicine, Department of Pathology and Immunology, Washington University School of Medicine, on the Role of LDL Related Receptor Proteins in Viral Infection, with Live Q&A.

Dr. Ivan Zanoni, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Boston Children's Hospital Chair in the Field of Immunology, Harvard Medical School, Research Faculty, Division of Immunology, Division of Gastroenterology said, "The COVID-19 pandemic brought a terrible burden in terms of loss of lives. Nevertheless, the scientific community exploited the SARS-CoV-2 virus to better understanding the functioning of the immune system. In this lecture, I will focus on two aspects related to the immune response to SARS-CoV-2, and to lung virus infections: i) I will discuss how interferons (a group of cytokines able to "interfere" with virus replication) play both protective and detrimental roles in a mouse model of lung virus infection and in COVID-19 patients; ii) I will show how harnessing the physical properties of microbial components may lead to the development of more effective vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 and influenza A virus."

Dr. Nischay Mishra, Assistant Professor at The Center for Infection and Immunity (CII), Columbia University said, "Preparation for future pandemics start with timely pathogen discovery, rapid affordable diagnostics, efficient containment, and availability of such tools globally. The CII is committed to developing cutting-edge molecular and serological platforms, discovering pathogens, monitoring infectious diseases, studying zoonoses/reverse zoonoses events, responding to outbreaks and pandemics, and explaining role of microbes in acute and chronic illnesses. We have collaboration with scientists from 50+ countries, and we are building advanced research capacity worldwide. We have identified 2,000+ viruses, developed accurate microbial screening and diagnostic techniques, and obtained regulatory approvals."

"Over the past 50 years, Lyme disease has emerged as a global threat to public health," said Melissa Caimano, Associate Professor, Department of Medicine, UConn Health. "My work focuses on how Borrelia burgdorferi, the agent of Lyme disease, responds to signals encountered within its arthropod vector and mammalian host. LabRoots' platform will provide us with a framework for identifying novel strategies for interrupting the spirochete's enzootic cycle, thereby reducing the threat of disease for humans within endemic areas."

Dr. Gaya Amarasinghe, Alumni Endowed Professor of Pathology and Immunology at The Washington University School of Medicine said, "There's still a lot that we don't know about many pathogens and their interactions with the host during infection and particularly, the host responses after infection. These are critical for understanding threats as well as therapeutic opportunities. The significance of such approaches was further highlighted during the recent COVID 19 pandemic as well as outbreaks involving the Ebola virus and the Zika virus. Our goal is to define how key host-viral interactions contribute to hemorrhagic fever virus infections. Our studies will primarily focus on filoviruses and bunya viruses. These are known causative agents of recent outbreaks of viral hemorrhagic fever.

The scientific symposium explores additional topics such as the impact of the hypoxic gut microenvironment on host enteric pathogen interactions, bacterial chemotaxis in beneficial plant-microbe associations, innate immunity and microbiome of the human female reproductive tract, advancing RSV research: expanding therapeutic options with recombinant antibodies and antigens, implementing a real-time PCR-based method for sterility release testing of ATMPs via a panel presentation, machine learning insights into antimicrobial efficacy and resistance, utilizing molecular technologies to drive productivity in the microbiology lab, and so much more.

While connecting across all desktops and mobile devices, the online environment encompasses a lobby with leaderboard and gamification, an auditorium featuring live-streaming video webcasts offering live attendee chats during scheduled presentations, an interactive poster hall featuring a poster competition and live chat conversations), exhibit hall (interact with sponsors and view the latest array of products and technologies), and a networking lounge to connect with your colleagues. By participating in this event, you can earn 1 Continuing Education credit per presentation for a maximum of 50 credits.

To register for the event, click here. Participants can use the official hashtag #LRmicro to follow the conversation and connect with other members of the global Microbiology community. Follow @Microbiology_LR on Twitter and @Microbiology.LR on Facebook to connect with our specialist Microbiology Writers and stay up to date with the latest Trending News in Microbiology. And now, you can also join our Microbiology Interest Group on LinkedIn to connect with us, and the wider professional Microbiology community!

About Labroots

Labroots is the leading scientific social networking website, and primary source for scientific trending news and premier educational virtual events and webinars and more. Contributing to the advancement of science through content sharing capabilities, Labroots is a powerful advocate in amplifying global networks and communities. Founded in 2008, Labroots emphasizes digital innovation in scientific collaboration and learning. Offering more than articles and webcasts that go beyond the mundane and explore the latest discoveries in the world of science, Labroots users can stay atop their field by gaining continuing education credits from a wide range of topics through their participation in the webinars and virtual events. Labroots is a proud partner of Chati, a virtual event platform that allows for the hosting of engaging and interactive virtual and hybrid events, catering to businesses of any vertical or size.

Media Contact

Lynn Brainard, Labroots, 714-771-4397, [email protected], www.labroots.com

Twitter

SOURCE Labroots