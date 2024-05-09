Labroots Announces the 12th Annual Precision Medicine: Genomics, Genetics & Molecular Diagnostics Virtual Event Series 2024

Join Labroots on May 15, 2024, for the 12th Annual Precision Medicine Virtual Event Series, exploring the latest in genomics, genetics, and molecular diagnostics, with keynote speakers, dynamic sessions, and opportunities for continuing education.

YORBA LINDA, Calif., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Labroots, the leading scientific social networking website and producer of educational virtual events and webinars, proudly announces the upcoming 12th Annual Precision Medicine Virtual Event Series. This premier virtual conference, scheduled for May 15, 2024, invites worldwide experts and enthusiasts to explore the latest innovations and advancements in precision medicine.

This year's event will dive deep into the cutting-edge areas of genomics, genetics, and molecular diagnostics, pivotal in the ongoing revolution of personalized healthcare. With a packed full agenda, renowned speakers and industry leaders will present on transformative topics such as NGS Based Genetic Testing, Genetics and Genomic Based in vitro Diagnostics, AI in Medicine, and much more.

Keynote Presentations (both with live Q&A):

"History and Future of Tier 1 Genomic Population Screening" presented by Robert C. Green , MD, MPH Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School and Mass General Brigham; Co-Founder, Nurture Genomics, where he will discuss the current state of genomics research and its potential to improve human health, as well as identify the percentages of healthy adults and infants who carry unanticipated monogenic disease risks or atypical pharmacogenomic variants as observed in the MedSeq and BabySeq projects

PhD, Postdoctoral Associate, where he will discuss the intricacies of medical complex genes, including the factors that contribute to their complexity and summarize the latest methods and algorithms utilized to tackle the challenges of analyzing complex genes.

Event Highlights:

Dynamic Sessions: Covering a range of pertinent topics including NGS Based Genetic Testing, Multi-Omics Methods, AI in Medicine, and Advances in Liquid Biopsy.

Virtual Poster Session: With a Poster Discussion Hour between ( 10:00am-11:00am PDT ), researchers present their research to a global audience free of cost to virtual attendees.

Continuing Education Credits: Earn 1 Continuing Education credit per presentation by attending the approved sessions.

This year Labroots welcomes sponsors Thermo Fisher Scientific, GenScript, QIAGEN, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Singular Genomics, each exhibiting in the virtual exhibit hall, where attendees are encouraged to visit the interactive booths and connect with the event sponsors.

The virtual format of the conference, powered by the Chati Virtual Event Platform, ensures an interactive and immersive experience, allowing participants to connect with the content and each other without the need to travel. The series will also be accessible on-demand for one-year post-event, ensuring that attendees can revisit the wealth of knowledge shared at their convenience.

Save Your Seat: Reserve your spot at this no-cost event and join peers from around the globe in shaping the future of healthcare. Engage with the event using the hashtag #LRprecisionmed to follow conversations and connect with the precision medicine community. Click here to register.

