Labroots' CRISPR Conference Marks 6 years of CRISPR Engineering and Beyond - November 1, 2023

The one-day virtual event will focus on the latest gene-editing tools and CRISPR technologies, uniting innovators and thought leaders and highlighting novel advancements and key challenges ahead

YORBA LINDA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Labroots, the leading scientific social networking website offering premier, interactive virtual and hybrid events and webinars, today announced its 6th annual event in the CRISPR Virtual Event Series, hosted on November 1, 2023. The free event runs the gamut of cutting-edge scientific breakthroughs and current research that promises to uncover the ever-evolving innovative approaches in sessions devoted to CRISPR Biology and Biotechnology, CRISPR in Diagnostics, and CRISPR in Disease Therapy.

CRISPR 2023 will bring together bioengineers, top scientists, research scholars, and key stakeholders who will deliver academic and industry perspectives on the accomplishments and promise of CRISPR-based techniques while sharing the latest intelligence in the field.

The educational agenda will feature presentations across many disciplines by eminent speakers including unleashing the power of non-viral gene editing: transforming cell therapy development, an overview of electrophoresis uses and applications, building amplification-free CRISPR/Cas biosensors through autocatalysis reaction induced by circular DNA nanostructure, CRISPR-based diagnostics of kidney disease, CRISPR-enabled gene regulation tools for biotechnology, engineering CRISPR/Cas12 components toward simple and robust next-generation diagnostics, molecular diagnosis enabled by dynamic DNA assembly and CRISPR Cas Toolbox, the advantages of CRISPR in POC diagnostics, and much more.

Keynote presentation highlights include:

Dr. Xingyu Jiang, Chair Professor of Biomedical Engineering at the Southern University of Science and Technology, discusses microfluidics and CRISPR-Diagnostics/Therapy with a live Q&A session. "New technologies have changed the landscape of biology and medicine in the past century; continuously evolving tools will play an even more significant role in understanding biology and curing diseases," said Xingyu Jiang , Chair Professor of Biomedical Engineering at Southern University of Science and Technology.

of Science and Technology, discusses microfluidics and CRISPR-Diagnostics/Therapy with a live Q&A session. "New technologies have changed the landscape of biology and medicine in the past century; continuously evolving tools will play an even more significant role in understanding biology and curing diseases," said , Chair Professor of Biomedical Engineering at of Science and Technology. Molly Stevens, FREng, FRS, John Black Professor of Bionanoscience at the University of Oxford and the Kavli Institute for Nanoscience Discovery, exploring design and translation of ultrasensitive diagnostics in healthcare. "For next-generation precision diagnostic medicine, we need technologies that are highly effective and amenable to the point-of-need. It is key to catalyse a global effort to make medical innovations accessible to all through affordable, deployable, user-friendly technology and leveraging the growing data connectivity infrastructure," said Molly Stevens , FREng, FRS, John Black Professor, Bionanoscience, University of Oxford and Kavli Institute for Nanoscience Discovery.

Labroots is a proud partner of Chati, a virtual event platform that allows for the hosting of engaging and interactive virtual and hybrid events, catering to businesses of any vertical or size. Produced on Chati, attendees can connect seamlessly across all desktops and mobile devices while engaged in an interactive, one-stop educational experience. Attendees will visit the lobby with leaderboard and gamification, an auditorium featuring live-streaming video webcasts with live attendee chats during scheduled presentations, an exhibit hall to interact with sponsors and view their products and technologies, a poster hall including a poster competition, live chat conversations, and a newly added Poster Networking Hour with live poster authors, and a networking lounge to connect and collaborate with colleagues. By participating, you can earn up to 1 P.A.C.E. Continuing Education credit per presentation for a maximum of 30 credits.

