Labroots Hosts 12th Annual Neuroscience Online Event Scheduled on March 6, 2024

Delivering an informative agenda exploring the complexities of the human brain, neuropsychiatric disorders, and intricate links between brain function and behavior

YORBA LINDA, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Labroots, the leading scientific social networking website offering premier, interactive virtual and hybrid events and webinars, today announced its free 12th annual event in the Neuroscience Virtual Event Series to be held on March 6, 2024. Marking a decade of sharing ground breaking research and scientific discovery via Labroots' immersive platform, this dynamic event continues its tradition of showcasing some of the brightest minds at the forefront of neuroscience impacting health and disease today.

This premier, world-wide forum joins thousands of research scholars, innovative scientists, clinicians, healthcare professionals from leading medical, industry, and academic institutions under a virtual roof. Neuroscience 2024 will feature an exciting agenda of keynote, plenary, sponsored, and featured presentations from renowned visionaries spanning all areas of neuroscience from new horizons in neurodegenerative disease research, to artificial intelligence, to ethical data practices, and delving into a track focused on brain behavior connection organized by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Brain Research Through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies® Initiative, or The BRAIN Initiative®, with a session featuring Brain-Behavior Quantification Synchronization presents – Advancing the Understanding of How the Brain Gives Rise to Complex Behavior. Key themes will be explored such as, advancing sensing and analytic methods for capturing of multi-dimensional data, transdisciplinary theoretical frameworks and novel computational approaches for research in complex environments, developing ethics to address collection, management and use of multi-dimensional data, and transdisciplinary team science: innovation and rigor.

Key conference highlights include:

Learn from over 40 leading academia and industry speakers sharing their presentations on mouse models of Alzheimer's disease: new behavioral approaches, patient specific brain organoids for in vitro modeling of Parkinson's disease, use of stem cells models of neurological disease to advance drug discovery, towards an inter-personalized computational psychiatry, naming just a few.





Six prominent keynote deliveries with Live Q&A, from these distinguished presenters:

Keynote speakers: Dr. Yasir Gallero-Salas, Senior Scientist, 3D Imaging at Gubra, exploring the pathophysiology of Parkinson's Disease; Dr. Poul Henning Jensen, Professor at Department of Biomedicine at Aarhus University, and director at DANDRITE, Danish Research Institute of Translational Neuroscience discussing different hypotheses for the development and the progression of Parkinson's Disease

NIH BRAIN Initiative: Brain-Behavior Quantification Synchronization presents - Advancing the Understanding of How the Brain Gives Rise to Complex Behavior,

Keynote speakers: Dr. Marc F. Schmidt, Co- Director, Undergraduate Neuroscience Program, University of Pennsylvania, tracking social behavior and its neural properties in a smart aviary; Dr. Cheryl M. Corcoran, Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Icahn School of Medicine sharing insights on using computers to characterize and quantify language and face expressions in Schizophrenia; Dr. Laura Y. Cabrera, Associate Professor, Center for Neural Engineering and Rock Ethics Institute at Penn State University, discussing key ethical and societal considerations raised by real-time collection of behavioral data and the use of that data, and Dr. Brian Uzzi, Richard L. Thomas Professor of Leadership at the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, sharing conditions favoring the production and promotion of scientific innovation.

Plenary Panel Discussion titled, "Envisioning Transdisciplinary Behavioral Science," with Live Q&A.





Panel Presentation, sponsored by Alamar Biosciences providing an overview of rapid development of blood biomarkers for Alzheimer's Disease titled, "A Blood Test for Alzheimer's Disease – Thinking Beyond a Diagnosis.

"In these years, we realize that alpha-synuclein aggregates that aren't organized in Lewy bodies can be detected in the course of Parkinson's disease and also Dementia with Lewy bodies and Multiple systems atrophy. It is pivotal to understand their relevance to patient phenotypes and responses to future disease modifying treatments. Especially as alpha-synuclein aggregate can coexists along with other disease processes in other neurodegenerative diseases like the common Alzheimer's disease," said Poul Henning Jensen, Professor at Department of Biomedicine at Aarhus University, and Director at DANDRITE, Danish Research Institute of Translational Neuroscience. "We and others are using novel techniques to demonstrates these aggregates and this insight has already contributed to the basis for the newly proposed biological staging systems for Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia. I am excited to discuss this at Labroots' 12th annual event in the Neuroscience Virtual Event Series."

"Social species have evolved to perceive and evaluate signals within a social context," said Dr. Marc F. Schmidt, Professor of Biology and Co-Director, Undergraduate Neuroscience Program at the University of Pennsylvania. "Social information therefore must impact how the brain processes information, yet little is known about how it integrates this information to produce actions in a social context. During my presentation via Labroots' conference and unique platform, these questions will be explored and how they are driving a new frontier in contemporary neuroscience to start probing brain function in naturalistic social settings. As exciting as this approach sounds, it poses vast amounts of technical and conceptual challenges that likely can only be solved by interdisciplinary approaches."

"Disturbances in language and behavior lie at the heart of psychiatric disorders like depression and schizophrenia," said Cheryl M. Corcoran, MD, Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Program Leader in Psychosis Risk, Icahn School of Medicine. "But in psychiatry, we measure these through clinical ratings of symptoms and signs, which are limited in scope and subjective.

Psychiatry does not yet objective measures of language and behavior. Labroots' platform will provide an opportunity to describe novel ways to objectively measure language and behavior using artificial intelligence, natural language processing and computer vision."

Dr. Laura Y. Cabrera, Associate Professor, Center for Neural Engineering and Rock Ethics Institute at Penn State University said "As our ability to collect continuous, real-time, multidimensional brain, neural and behavioral data increases, it is crucial for society to engage in thoughtful discussions about the appropriateness of such data collection in specific cases and defining clear boundaries. This year, I am excited to use Labroots' virtual platform to precisely engage in conversation about questions and concerns that these new abilities bring to the fore, as well as to discuss the importance of establishing responsible governance data frameworks."

One area of interest for The BRAIN Initiative has been to better understand how the brain gives rise to complex behaviors. At this year's Labroots Neuroscience virtual conference, the NIH BRAIN Initiative has convened a group of experts who will address how developing theoretical frameworks, capturing multi-dimensional data, and integrating an ethical lens from the beginning of the research project can significantly advance the field.

