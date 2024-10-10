Labroots to Host 7th Annual CRISPR Virtual Event Series on October 23rd, 2024

Exploring incredible insights in CRISPR research and what makes it a vital scientific field that conducts cutting-edge research for gene editing, drug discovery, and technology advancements towards combatting many worldwide diseases and afflictions.
YORBA LINDA, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Labroots, the leading scientific social networking website offering premier, interactive virtual and hybrid events and webinars, is excited to announce the 7th Annual CRISPR Virtual Event Series, scheduled for October 23rd, 2024. This free, single-day event will connect experts from academia and industry to discuss the latest insights into CRISPR research and technological developments.
The captivating and engaging field of CRISPR is responsible for developing lifesaving and life-changing techniques and treatments for countless worldwide diseases and afflictions. CRISPR 2024 will discuss a myriad of topics, including gene therapy, CRISPR technology advances, agriculture and food security, regulatory concerns, and legal aspects. To view the full agenda, click here.
Key presentation highlights include:
- Dr. Chase L. Beisel, who is the Department Head at the Helmholtz Institute for RNA-based Infection Research (HIRI) in Würzburg, Germany, along with being a full professor at the Julius Maximilian University of Würzburg, will discuss how using the bacterial DNA ADP-ribosyl transferase DarT2 can help improve precision gene editing techniques. This includes testing and results regarding eukaryotes in human cells, plants, and yeast and how this can open doors for advancing precision gene editing techniques for eukaryotes and bacteria.
- Sessions on gene therapy innovations, infectious diseases, anti-CRISPRs, synthetic biology, environmental challenges, ethical implications, public communication, patent disputes, and much more.
- A virtual Poster Session and Poster Discussion Hour will be held on October 23 between 10:00 am and 11:00 am PDT. This event will enable attendees to showcase their research to a global audience, and submissions are free of charge.
"This year's CRISPR virtual event will showcase the incredible breakthroughs in CRISPR medicine and gene therapy, and we are excited about the invited speakers, posters, and presentations that will be featured during the event," says Greg Cruikshank, CEO at Labroots. This year, Labroots also welcomes sponsors GenScript, IDT, Ansa Biotechnologies, ABSA International, and Chati, each hosting brand demonstrations in the virtual exhibit hall, where attendees can engage with the interactive booths while connecting with the event sponsors.
Labroots is proud to utilize the Chati virtual event platform, which offers an impactful and educational digital experience to attendees, enabling them to explore the lobby, auditorium, poster hall, and gamification features while earning points that are highlighted on the leaderboard. Additionally, attendees can earn 1 Professional Acknowledgment for Continuing Education (P.A.C.E.) credit per presentation for a maximum of 30 credits.
