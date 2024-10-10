Labroots to Host 7th Annual CRISPR Virtual Event Series on October 23rd, 2024

Labroots CRISPR Virtual Event 2024 provides a captivating investigation into cutting-edge developments, best practices, and appropriate alternatives in gene editing research. Post this

Key presentation highlights include:

Dr. Chase L. Beisel , who is the Department Head at the Helmholtz Institute for RNA-based Infection Research (HIRI) in Würzburg, Germany , along with being a full professor at the Julius Maximilian University of Würzburg, will discuss how using the bacterial DNA ADP-ribosyl transferase DarT2 can help improve precision gene editing techniques. This includes testing and results regarding eukaryotes in human cells, plants, and yeast and how this can open doors for advancing precision gene editing techniques for eukaryotes and bacteria.

A virtual Poster Session and Poster Discussion Hour will be held on October 23 between 10:00 am and 11:00 am PDT . This event will enable attendees to showcase their research to a global audience, and submissions are free of charge.

"This year's CRISPR virtual event will showcase the incredible breakthroughs in CRISPR medicine and gene therapy, and we are excited about the invited speakers, posters, and presentations that will be featured during the event," says Greg Cruikshank, CEO at Labroots. This year, Labroots also welcomes sponsors GenScript, IDT, Ansa Biotechnologies, ABSA International, and Chati, each hosting brand demonstrations in the virtual exhibit hall, where attendees can engage with the interactive booths while connecting with the event sponsors.

Labroots is proud to utilize the Chati virtual event platform, which offers an impactful and educational digital experience to attendees, enabling them to explore the lobby, auditorium, poster hall, and gamification features while earning points that are highlighted on the leaderboard. Additionally, attendees can earn 1 Professional Acknowledgment for Continuing Education (P.A.C.E.) credit per presentation for a maximum of 30 credits.

Save your seat for this free event by clicking here. Attendees can use the official hashtag #LRcrispr to follow the conversation and connect with other members of the Genetics & Genomics community! Follow @Genetics_LR on X (Twitter) and @GeneticsandGenomics on Facebook to connect with the Genetics & Genomics community and stay informed about the latest trending science news in Trending News in Genetics & Genomics.

Labroots is the leading scientific social networking website, primary source for scientific trending news, premier educational virtual events and webinars, and more. Contributing to the advancement of science through content-sharing capabilities, Labroots is a powerful advocate for amplifying global networks and communities.

