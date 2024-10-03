Labroots to Host Inaugural Cell & Gene Therapy Virtual Event Series on October 16, 2024

Labroots' inaugural Cell & Gene Therapy Virtual Event 2024 provides an incredible opportunity to explore research breakthroughs, novel methods, and crucial advancements in cell & gene therapy research. Post this

Event Highlights:

Keynote Presentations by Dr. Jelle Penders , CEO/CTO/Founder, SPARTA Biodiscovery, who will discuss how nanomedicine technologies can be developed to improve novel therapies; Dr. Lesley Northrop , Chief Diagnostic Officer at Everly Health, who will discuss the monetary and clinical outlook for clinical diagnostics.

, CEO/CTO/Founder, SPARTA Biodiscovery, who will discuss how nanomedicine technologies can be developed to improve novel therapies; Dr. , Chief Diagnostic Officer at Everly Health, who will discuss the monetary and clinical outlook for clinical diagnostics. Sessions on emerging therapeutic modalities, revolutionary technologies, cell and gene therapy development, bioanalysis of novel modalities, and regulatory aspects.

In-depth discussions regarding off-the-shelf cell therapies, biomolecular engineering, role and impact of AI, oncolytic viruses, and much more.

A Virtual Poster Session and Poster Discussion Hour will be held on the day of the event between 10:00am-11:00am PDT providing attendees with the chance to promote their recent research to a worldwide audience, with submission being free of charge.

"For this inaugural event, our goal is to showcase the incredible innovations in the field of cell & gene therapy and are thrilled about the invited speakers, upcoming presentations, and learning how we can deliver many more cell & gene therapy virtual events for years to come," says Greg Cruikshank, who is the CEO at Labroots. This year, Labroots also welcomes sponsors Luminex, GenScript, Yxgene, Eppendorf, and Chati, each being featured in the virtual exhibit hall, where attendees are encouraged to visit the interactive booths and connect with the event sponsors.

Labroots leverages the Chati virtual event platform to provide an engaging and captivating digital experience. Attendees will have the chance to explore the lobby, enabling navigation to a wide range of virtual spaces, click into the auditorium to watch live and on-demand webinars, view posters within the poster hall, and participate in the event's gamification, obtaining points highlighted on the leaderboard. Additionally, by attending this event, you can earn 1 P.A.C.E. Continuing Education credit per presentation for a maximum of 30 credits.

Save your seat for this free event by clicking here. Attendees can use the official hashtag #LRCellandGene to follow the conversation and connect with other members in the cell & gene community! Follow @Genetics_LR on Twitter and Genetics & Genomics on Facebook to connect with the cell & gene therapy community and stay informed about the latest trending science news.

About Labroots

Labroots is the leading scientific social networking website, and primary source for scientific trending news and premier educational virtual events and webinars, and more. Contributing to the advancement of science through content sharing capabilities, Labroots is a powerful advocate in amplifying global networks and communities. Founded in 2008, Labroots emphasizes digital innovation in scientific collaboration and learning. Offering more than articles and webcasts that go beyond the mundane and explore the latest discoveries in the world of science, Labroots users can stay atop their field by gaining continuing education credits from a wide range of topics through their participation in the webinars and virtual events. Labroots offers more than ever with Chati, a flexible, highly scalable event platform that allows for the creation of unique, effective, and memorable virtual events.

Media Contact

Akshay Masand, Labroots, 714.463.4673, [email protected], https://www.labroots.com/

SOURCE Labroots