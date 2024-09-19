Labroots to Host the 12th Annual Cancer Research & Oncology Virtual Event Series on October 2nd, 2024

Labroots Cancer Research & Oncology 2024 offers a captivating journey of cutting-edge discoveries, innovative technologies, and pivotal advancements in cancer research. Post this

YORBA LINDA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 CONTACT: Labroots, the leading scientific networking website and curator of educational and informative virtual events and webinars, is thrilled to announce the 12th Annual Cancer Research & Oncology Virtual Event Series scheduled for October 2nd, 2024. This free, one-day online event is slated to connect cancer research experts and enthusiasts worldwide to discuss the latest cutting-edge research and insights in cancer research & oncology.

The engaging field of cancer research & oncology plays a crucial role in developing life-changing prevention, diagnosis, and treatment for many cancer types worldwide. This year's event will cover a wide range of cutting-edge topics within the field, including targeted drug development, personalized therapeutics, and immunotherapy, along with the latest updates on research and technologies. To view the full agenda, click here.

Event Highlights:

Keynote Presentation by Dr. Clayton C. Yates , a John R. Lewis Professor in Pathology and Director for Translational Health Disparities and Global Health Equity Research at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Division, will discuss tumor biology regarding African ancestry.

, a John R. Lewis Professor in Pathology and Director for Translational Health Disparities and Global Health Equity Research at the Division, will discuss tumor biology regarding African ancestry. Sponsored Presentation by Dr. Shang Gao, who is the mRNA BU Head at Yxgene, and who will discuss strategies and future directions regarding cancer immunotherapy.

Sessions on immunotherapies, biomarkers, novel targeted therapies, translational research, cancer health disparities, primary research, personalized medicine, and cancer patient quality of life.

A virtual Poster Session and Poster Discussion Hour will be held on October 2 between 10:00 am and 11:00 am PDT . This event will enable attendees to showcase their research to a global audience, and submissions are free of charge.

"This year we emphasized showcasing the latest cutting-edge immunotherapy and preventive measures in the field of cancer research and are thrilled about the invited speakers and upcoming presentations," says Greg Cruikshank, CEO at Labroots. This year, Labroots also welcomes sponsors Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, QIAGEN, eLabNext, Sartorius, Yxgene, Ceres Nanosciences, and Chati, each exhibiting in the virtual exhibit hall, where attendees are encouraged to visit the interactive booths and connect with the event sponsors.

Labroots leverages the Chati virtual event platform to provide an engaging and captivating digital experience. Attendees will have the chance to explore the lobby, enabling navigation to a wide range of virtual spaces, click into the auditorium to watch live and on-demand webinars, view posters within the poster hall, and participate in the event's gamification, obtaining points highlighted on the leaderboard. Additionally, by attending this event, you can earn 1 P.A.C.E. Continuing Education credit per presentation for a maximum of 30 credits.

Save your seat for this free event by clicking here. Attendees can use the official hashtag #LRCancer to follow the conversation and connect with other members of the microbiology community! Follow @Cancer_LR on X (Twitter) and @CancerResearchandOncology.LR on Facebook to connect with the cancer research & oncology community and stay informed about the latest trending science news in Cancer Research & Oncology.

