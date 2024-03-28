Labroots to Host the 6th Annual Bioprocessing Virtual Event Series on April 3rd, 2024

Exploring innovations in bioprocessing, a vital field at the intersection of biology, engineering, and technology.

YORBA LINDA, Calif., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Labroots, the leading scientific networking website and producer of educational virtual events and webinars, is thrilled to announce the 6th Annual Bioprocessing Virtual Event Series, scheduled for April 3rd, 2024. This free, day-long online event will bring together experts and enthusiasts from around the globe to delve into the latest advancements and topics in bioprocessing.

Bioprocessing plays a crucial role in developing valuable bioproducts from raw materials. This year's event will cover a broad range of cutting-edge topics within the field, including Drug Discovery & Preclinical Development, Upstream and Downstream Processing, Analytical and Quality aspects, Bioprocess Manufacturing, and the innovative areas of Cell, Gene, and Nucleic Therapies Manufacturing and Analytics. To view the full agenda, click here.

Event Highlights:

Keynote Presentation by Susan Sharfstein , Professor of Nanoscale Science and Engineering, Fulbright Global Scholar, College of Nanotechnology, Science & Engineering, University at Albany , State University of New York . She will present on the advances in cell line development and bioprocessing for therapeutic proteins and carbohydrates.

, Professor of Nanoscale Science and Engineering, Fulbright Global Scholar, College of Nanotechnology, Science & Engineering, , . She will present on the advances in cell line development and bioprocessing for therapeutic proteins and carbohydrates. Sessions on the physical characterization of biotherapeutics, high-throughput methods in discovery, and non-animal models for efficacy studies.

In-depth discussions on cell culture optimization, microbial processes development, and advances in purification and analytical techniques.

Exploration of digital biomanufacturing, process characterization, and the integration of upstream and downstream processes for continuous production.

A virtual poster session and Poster Discussion Hour between ( 10:00am-11:00am PDT ) offering attendees the opportunity to present their research to a global audience, with submission being free of charge.

"This year we really tried to focus on highlighting innovations in the field of bioprocessing and are excited about the invited speakers and upcoming presentations," says Greg Cruikshank, CEO at Labroots. This year Labroots also welcomes sponsors BioLegend, GenScript, Eppendorf, and Sartorius, each exhibiting in the virtual exhibit hall, where attendees are encouraged to visit the interactive booths and connect with the event sponsors.

Labroots leverages the Chati virtual event platform to offer an interactive, immersive educational digital experience. Attendees will be able to explore the lobby, allowing navigation to various virtual spaces, click into the auditorium to watch live and on-demand webinars, view posters within the poster hall, and take part in the event gamification, racking up points highlighted on the event leaderboard. By attending this event, you can earn 1 P.A.C.E. Continuing Education credit per presentation for a maximum of 30 credits.

Save your seat for this free event by clicking here. Participants can use the official hashtag #LRbioprocessing to follow the conversation and connect with other members in the Bioprocessing community! Follow @CellBiology_LR on Twitter and @CellandMolecularBiology.LR on Facebook to connect Cell & Molecular Biology community and stay up to date with the latest Trending Science News.

About Labroots

Labroots is the leading scientific social networking website, and primary source for scientific trending news and premier educational virtual events and webinars, and more. Contributing to the advancement of science through content sharing capabilities, Labroots is a powerful advocate in amplifying global networks and communities. Founded in 2008, Labroots emphasizes digital innovation in scientific collaboration and learning. Offering more than articles and webcasts that go beyond the mundane and explore the latest discoveries in the world of science, Labroots users can stay atop their field by gaining continuing education credits from a wide range of topics through their participation in the webinars and virtual events. Labroots offers more than ever with Chati, a flexible, highly scalable event platform that allows for the creation of unique, effective, and memorable virtual events.

Media Contact

Laurence Tognetti, Labroots, Inc., (714) 926-6384, [email protected], https://www.labroots.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Labroots, Inc.