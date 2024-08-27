Labster Welcomes Gaming and EdTech Visionary Bjørn Toft Madsen as Chief Technology and Product Officer

Renowned Leader in Innovation to Drive Product Strategy at Boston's Immersive Learning Powerhouse

BOSTON, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Labster ApS, the developer of the world's leading platforms for immersive STEM education, today announced the hire of Bjørn Toft Madsen as Chief Technology and Product Officer (CTPO). In his new role, Toft Madsen will oversee Labster's Product Management and Software Engineering teams, enhancing the company's product portfolio by refining the prioritization framework, execution strategies, and technical delivery processes to maximize value and innovation.

Before joining Labster, Toft Madsen served as EF's EVP Product for their Global Education Platform, as Senior Technical Director for King, and CTO for Lionhead Studios. Through his career, he has worked with augmented reality (AR), full body motion sensors, smart speakers, global video services and platforms technologies. Notably, he was instrumental in three Xbox hardware launches, created the original Xbox Avatar System, and recently rolled out a language learning service for millions of Brazilian state school students.

"Bjørn's blend of edtech and gaming expertise makes him the perfect fit to elevate Labster's technology as we strive to redefine STEM education," said Shawn Boom, CEO of Labster. "Our team is dedicated to nurturing and empowering the next generation of STEM leaders through our immersive education platform. All of us at Labster are thrilled to have Bjørn onboard, driving our mission to inspire and transform the lives of students across the globe."

"It's a privilege to join forces with some of the brightest minds in edtech as we shape Labster's product roadmap," said Toft Madsen. "We have had formalized education for millennia, and while our pedagogy has taken great leaps, the way we teach hasn't changed as much. There is a revolution waiting for education and I have seen no place closer to lighting the fuse than Labster. I'm eager to leverage my experience and technical knowledge to help scale our global operations and impact positive change for educators and their students."

Toft Madsen was recently recognized as Amazon AWS's first Education Champion located outside the United States. He also serves on TIGA's Education Committee, where he helps accredit UK universities to deliver effective graduates for the UK games industry.

Toft Madsen's hire is effective immediately. To learn more, visit http://www.labster.com.

About Labster (Corporate)

Labster® gives students a learning advantage through immersive digital experiences in STEM and healthcare. With virtual lab simulations for science gateway courses and the UbiSim™ virtual reality training scenarios for nursing programs, Labster is built for engagement, designed for equitable learning, focused on improving outcomes, and preparing learners for success from high school to career. Over six million learners in 3,000 institutions across 100 countries have seen breakthrough learning outcomes using Labster. Visit http://www.labster.com and http://www.ubisimvr.com.

