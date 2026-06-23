LabX Media Group Acquires Scientific American, Expanding Global Science Media Portfolio

This acquisition reflects our commitment to building a stronger, more connected ecosystem of science-focused media brands. Post this

"This acquisition reflects our commitment to building a stronger, more connected ecosystem of science-focused media brands," said Bob Kafato, Chairman, LabX Media Group. "Scientific American is an iconic publication with a deep legacy of trusted reporting, and we are honored to steward this important brand into its next chapter."

The acquisition brings together complementary strengths across science publishing, digital media, and professional audience engagement under the leadership of LabX Media Group. LabX Media Group's portfolio of science-focused brands serves researchers, laboratory professionals, and scientific decision-makers worldwide, while Scientific American adds a globally recognized voice in science journalism with a broad and engaged readership.

"This is an exciting new chapter for Scientific American," notes VP and Publisher, Jeremy Abbate, "being part of the LabX Media Group offers this legacy brand opportunities for growth and expansion at a time when the public understanding of science has never been more important."

Together, the publication will focus on expanding the reach and impact of science communication through investment in digital platforms, audience development, and innovative content formats. The goal is to deepen and expand engagement with scientific and technical audiences while achieving the high standards of accuracy, credibility, and editorial excellence associated with both organizations.

The transaction reflects LabX Media Group's long-term strategy to build a diversified global media platform anchored in trusted scientific content and strong professional communities.

About LabX Media Group

LabX Media Group is a global science-focused media company serving professionals and organizations across laboratory, research, and scientific industries. Through its portfolio of digital media brands, content platforms, and community-driven products, the company connects millions of readers worldwide with trusted information, insights, and industry knowledge. With a growing international presence, LabX Media Group is committed to supporting the advancement of science and innovation through high-quality publishing and audience engagement.

About Scientific American

Scientific American is one of the world's longest-running science magazines, delivering authoritative reporting and analysis on science, technology, and innovation.

Media Contact

Bob Kafato, LabX Media Group Inc., 1 888-781-0328, [email protected], https://www.labxmediagroup.com/

SOURCE LabX Media Group Inc.