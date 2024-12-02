Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians Child Support Services Announces Partnership With GreenCourt Legal Technologies

"The efficiencies our staff will gain from GovLink will free them to help more families and deliver more services to the families that we serve," said Sue Smith, Director of LCOCSS Post this

"Our purpose is to enforce the child's right for support from both parents to raise the standard of living for Tribal children. The efficiencies our staff will gain from GovLink will free them to help more families and deliver more services to the families that we serve," said Sue Smith, Director of LCO Child Support Services. "Our team looks forward to bringing in GovLink to remove many manual tasks."

GovLink automates the workflow, swiftly and reliably moving legal documents from the caseworker's desk to the court's docket. During the process of preparing a legal pleading for filing with the court, the document might need to pass through several sets of hands to perform a variety of actions. Whether those staff are in the same room or miles apart, GovLink moves documents effortlessly and tracks them at every step. The effortlessness at which documents can be created, edited, routed, and eSigned removes hours of frustration and manual tasks.

"Every day child support professionals arrive at the office knowing they have an opportunity to make a difference for the children and their families they serve. We are excited to do our part to create their capacity to do and achieve more. Director Smith and the LCOCSS have been at the leading edge of innovation among tribal programs. We acknowledge her trust and value their partnership in this engagement that will be transformational for the families they serve," said Jay Bland, GreenCourt's Chief Growth Officer.

About GreenCourt Legal Technologies and GovLink

GreenCourt Legal Technologies, LLC, headquartered in Carrollton, Georgia, leads digital transformation for state agencies, justice partners, private-sector professionals, and the public. GreenCourt helps these stakeholders move from high-risk situations involving paper-based records, in-person information sharing, and manual data entry toward reliable, safe, and efficient operations. GreenCourt's leadership has been building, implementing, and supporting mission critical software and interoperability systems for more than fifteen years in the banking, healthcare, and legal industries. Learn more by calling 770-834-3453 or visiting http://www.greencourt.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

About Lac Courte Oreilles Child Support Services

The Lac Courte Oreilles Child Support Services (LCOCSS) works with parents to ensure children receive appropriate support from both parents. Services include locating and establishing parentage and establishing, modifying, and enforcing court orders for child support. The LCOCSS recently received a federal grant that will allow them to expand child support services to noncustodial parents who face barriers to stable employment and have limited ability to make reliable child support payments. Parents can find out more by visiting http://www.lcochildsupport.com.

Media Contact

