Lace Layer Secures Yummie O. Women in Business Grant: A Win for Black-Owned Beauty Brands

BOSTON, Aug. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lace Layer, a Black woman-owned lace wig product company, is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded the Yummie O. Women in Business Grant for 2024. The $5,000 grant recognizes Lace Layer's outstanding contributions to the beauty industry and its commitment to empowering women, particularly those experiencing hair loss.

Founded by Arlene Baldwin in 2020, Lace Layer was born out of Arlene's personal battle with alopecia. At the age of seventeen, Arlene faced significant challenges finding reliable lace wig products that catered to her needs. Frustrated with the lack of effective products on the market and the stigma surrounding wig wearing, she decided to create a line of premium lace wig products. Lace Layer is dedicated to offering reliable products for everyday use while empowering individuals facing similar struggles.

The Yummie O. Women in Business Grant is awarded by Yummy Extensions. The grant aims to empower, motivate, and inspire women to pursue their dreams, regardless of size, with the ultimate goal of seeing every woman in business attain financial freedom and experience the benefits of supporting each other along the way.

When asked what it means to receive the Yummie O. Women in Business Grant, Arlene said, "Funding goes beyond financial assistance for us. In fact, being backed by Yummy Hair Extensions will further amplify our brand's visibility and open doors for additional funding support and relationship building. This support is crucial as we are on the cusp of significant growth.

Since its launch in September 2020, Lace Layer has made significant strides in the beauty industry. The company has achieved the following milestones:

Nationwide Recognition: Lace Layer has shipped products to every state in the USA and gained over 8.7 million impressions on its Amazon store.

and gained over 8.7 million impressions on its Amazon store. Diverse Sales Platforms: Lace Layer products are available on Amazon, Walmart, eBay, TikTok Shop, and the company's own website, www.lacelayer.com.

Industry Acknowledgement: In September 2023, Lace Layer was invited to join Amazon's Black Business Accelerator, a testament to the brand's quality and customer trust.

, Lace Layer was invited to join Amazon's Black Business Accelerator, a testament to the brand's quality and customer trust. Community Engagement: Lace Layer's "Lay That Lace Friday" Facebook Live segment and "The Wall of Slay" initiative showcase tutorials and highlight emerging hairstylists and influencers, fostering a supportive community.

Customer Empowerment: Through educational tutorials and product innovations, Lace Layer empowers customers to manage their hair confidently and independently.

About Lace Layer

Lace Layer understands the importance of dependable, high quality lace wig products that can keep up with an active lifestyle. Whether you're a seasoned wig wearer, facing hair loss, or a hair care professional, Lace Layer empowers you to feel amazing and secure every day.

Lace Layer's brand story is intricately woven with Arlene's commitment to eradicating the stigma surrounding wig wearing. "We are more than just a provider of high quality products; we are a movement. We aim to empower women, whether you confidently rock wigs or grapple with alopecia's silent struggles. You do not have to choose between natural hair or wigs to be accepted. Choose Lace Layer because our products are made specifically for you, ensuring you feel secure, beautiful, and confident every day."

About Yummy Extensions

Yummy Extensions is a leading hair extension company dedicated to empowering women through high-quality hair products and financial support initiatives. The Yummie O. Women in Business Grant is part of their commitment to eliminating financial limitations and barriers faced by women in business. Each year, the grant awards $50,000 to ten female-owned businesses and entrepreneurs, providing financial assistance and amplifying their brand's visibility to empower women in business.

