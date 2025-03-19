Lace Up for a Purpose: Join the 18th Annual Clinic Classic

Mark your calendars for April 26th and take part in the 18th Annual Clinic Classic! This community walk/run, organized by the Community Medical Clinic of Kershaw County, raises funds to provide vital healthcare to those in need. Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to join the 1-mile or 5K race, starting and ending at Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church.

CAMDEN, S.C., March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Community Medical Clinic of Kershaw County is thrilled to announce the 18th Annual Clinic Classic Walk/Run, a community-driven event dedicated to raising funds for our mission of providing essential healthcare services and connecting resources to the underserved community in Kershaw County.

This year's Clinic Classic will be held on Saturday, April 26th, at Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church (1206 Lyttleton Street in Camden), where the race will start and end. Runners and walkers will wind their way through beautiful Historic Camden, beginning with the sound of the starter's gun at 8 a.m. The event will be held rain or shine.

"The Clinic Classic is a beloved community tradition that brings people together year after year," said Clinic Classic committee member Lynn Matthews. "We've worked hard to make this year's run/walk extra special—an opportunity for families to enjoy time together and stay active. But more than that, every registration helps provide medical care for those in our community who need it most. We can't wait to see everyone come out and support a healthier Kershaw County!"

For the past 18 years, the Clinic Classic has something to offer every family member. You choose your distance:

$25 Camden Family Care 1 Mile Run/Walk

Camden Family Care 1 Mile Run/Walk $35 McDonald's 5K Run/Walk with timing chip

McDonald's Run/Walk with timing chip Add $5 for late registration (After March 27th )

for late registration (After ) *Fees include event entry plus a t-shirt. The shirt is NOT guaranteed for registration after March 27th .

The post-race portion of the event will include free refreshments to participants and an awards ceremony.

We will also once again feature the Clinic Classic Challenge! Kershaw County School District Elementary Schools and Middle Schools can each compete for a $500 grand prize through the return of the "Clinic Classic Challenge."

The school with the largest percentage of participation based on student enrollment will be awarded the prize funding, which can be used at the discretion of the school's principal. We invite everyone to participate: all students, parents, friends, guardians, grandparents, siblings, teachers, administrators, and support staff! Online registration only.

Clinic Classic Challenge School list:

Blaney Elementary

Camden Elementary

Camden Middle School

Doby's Mill Elementary

Jackson School Elementary

Leslie M. Stover Middle School

Lugoff Elementary

Elementary Lugoff-Elgin Middle School

Midway Elementary

North Central Elementary

North Central Middle School

Pine Tree Hill Elementary

Wateree Elementary

To learn more about the 2025 Clinic Classic Run/Walk and register online at www.cmcofkc.org/clinicclassic. For those wishing to sign up the day of the event, late registration will be held at LSUMC beginning at 7 a.m.

About CMC: Established in 1998, CMC is a community leader in providing healthcare resources and preventative care to the uninsured and underserved in Kershaw County. They provide primary care to patients at no cost while leading a collaborative effort to empower individuals to take charge of their own health and well-being. Learn more at http://www.cmcofkc.org.

