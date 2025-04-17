Lacrosse Unlimited Acquires Throne Lacrosse and Throne of String, Welcomes Founder Joe Williams as Chief Creative Officer

"His creative vision and ability to shift culture are exactly what we look for in a partner. We're thrilled to bring his energy into the LU family and help him scale Throne into its next era." Post this

"After over a decade of building the Throne brand from scratch, I'm beyond excited to level up with Lacrosse Unlimited," said Williams. "With LU's unmatched scale and reach, the future of Throne is wide open—and I'm ready to keep pushing boundaries."

Throne Joins Forces with the Premier Name in Lacrosse Retail

Founded in 1990 on Long Island, Lacrosse Unlimited has grown into the largest and most influential lacrosse retailer in the United States, with 55 stores across 15 states and a rapidly expanding digital presence. Known for premium gear, expert stringing, custom team apparel, and headline collaborations, LU has cemented its place at the center of lacrosse culture.

In line with its "Always Custom" ethos, Lacrosse Unlimited has donated more than $1 million in gear to underserved programs over the past four years, supporting organizations like Harlem Lacrosse and Bronx Lacrosse. The acquisition of Throne reflects LU's continued investment in creativity, player-driven innovation, and the future of the sport.

A Shared Vision for the Future

"Joe Williams has built something truly original with Throne," said Joe DeSimone, Founder and CEO of Lacrosse Unlimited. "His creative vision and ability to shift culture are exactly what we look for in a partner. We're thrilled to bring his energy into the LU family and help him scale Throne into its next era."

A Creative Powerhouse with Room to Roam

Under Lacrosse Unlimited's umbrella, Throne will continue to operate as its own brand with full creative autonomy, led by Williams and focused on pushing the edge of design, product development, and player expression. From next-gen mesh to limited-edition gear drops, Throne will retain the same rebellious DNA that built its legacy—now with the power and support of the largest name in lacrosse.

About Throne Lacrosse

Founded in Brooklyn, NY, Throne Lacrosse is known for pioneering mesh technology, custom stringing, and cutting-edge product design. With a loyal fanbase and a history of breaking molds, Throne continues to shape the future of the game—one pocket at a time.

About Lacrosse Unlimited

Founded in 1990, Lacrosse Unlimited is the country's premier lacrosse retailer, dedicated to providing the best gear, custom team apparel, and unmatched expertise. With 55 stores across 15 states, Lacrosse Unlimited remains deeply connected to the lacrosse community, serving players of all levels. Driven by a passion for the sport, the company continues to grow through innovation, exceptional service, and a strong commitment to giving back.

