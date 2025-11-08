Lacrosse Unlimited and Premier Lacrosse League Team Up for Exclusive Collection

Lacrosse Unlimited and the Premier Lacrosse League have launched an exclusive co-branded apparel line featuring all eight PLL teams. The collection blends regional pride with lacrosse culture and creativity.

Lacrosse Unlimited, the country's largest specialty lacrosse retailer, has partnered with the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) to launch an exclusive line of co-branded apparel available in all Lacrosse Unlimited stores and online at LacrosseUnlimited.com.

The first capsule of the limited-edition collection designed and produced by Lacrosse Unlimited's in-house team features custom-designed PLL team t-shirts for all eight franchises, with future drops set to include sweatshirts, hats, and shorts. "This collaboration represents the best of both worlds, the PLL's world-class brand and our deep connection to the lacrosse community," said Matt Farrell, Creative Director at Lacrosse Unlimited. "We worked closely with all sixty of our stores to make sure the rollout reflects the passion fans have for their teams, their cities, and lacrosse."

The first release will include limited edition shirts for every PLL team, including the Boston Cannons, California Redwoods, Carolina Chaos, Denver Outlaws, Maryland Whipsnakes, New York Atlas, Philadelphia Waterdogs, and Utah Archers, each designed with nods to the teams' regional landmarks and local identities. The collection will be available in select stores and online at LacrosseUnlimited.com.

Lacrosse Unlimited will oversee design, production, and distribution, while both organizations see this as the start of a long-term relationship with additional apparel and collectibles already in development.

"This is about growing the game through creativity and collaboration," Farrell added. "Both Lacrosse Unlimited and the PLL are committed to celebrating lacrosse culture with the fans who live it every day."

The Lacrosse Unlimited x PLL collection drops this season in stores and online.

About Lacrosse Unlimited

Founded in 1990, Lacrosse Unlimited has grown into the largest lacrosse retailer in the United States, with 60 stores across 15 states. Known for its custom gear, expert stick stringing, and deep community roots, Lacrosse Unlimited continues to set the standard for innovation and service in the sport.

About the Premier Lacrosse League

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster is a men's professional lacrosse league in North America, composed of eight teams rostered by the best players in the world. Co-founded by lacrosse superstar, philanthropist, and investor Paul Rabil and his brother, serial entrepreneur and investor, Mike Rabil, the PLL is backed by an investment group composed of Joe Tsai Sports, The Chernin Group, Arctos, Brett Jefferson Holdings, The Raine Group, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), The Kraft Group, Bolt Capital and other top investors in sports and media. The PLL is distributed through an exclusive media rights agreement with ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+. The PLL was named 2023 Best Place to Work in Sports, and 2020 Sports Breakthrough by the Sports Business Journal, and recognized as a 2021 Best Employer in Sports by Front Office Sports. For more on the league, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com and follow on social media: Instagram (@PLL), Twitter (@PremierLacrosse), Facebook (@PremierLacrosseLeague), YouTube (YouTube.com/PLL) and TikTok (@pll).

