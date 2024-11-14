Lacrosse Unlimited Announces New Leadership Roles for Creative Team Veterans Rob Rimmer and Matt Farrell

"Rob and Matt are integral parts of the Lacrosse Unlimited family, and their vision and creativity have been key to our success," said Joe DeSimone, CEO of Lacrosse Unlimited. Post this

Matt Farrell, who joined Lacrosse Unlimited nine years ago, will transition into the role of Creative Director. Over the years, Matt has been a driving force behind several of Lacrosse Unlimited's most successful design initiatives, infusing fresh, bold concepts into the company's products and marketing materials. As Creative Director, Matt will continue to elevate the brand's visual presence, leading creative projects that speak to the next generation of lacrosse enthusiasts and pushing the boundaries of customization and personalization.

"Rob and Matt are integral parts of the Lacrosse Unlimited family, and their vision and creativity have been key to our success," said Joe DeSimone, CEO of Lacrosse Unlimited. "As we continue to expand, I am confident that Rob and Matt's leadership will strengthen our connection with customers, inspire innovation, and uphold our commitment to the sport and community we love."

With these new appointments, Lacrosse Unlimited reaffirms its dedication to advancing the sport of lacrosse, not just as a retailer but as a true advocate for the lacrosse community.

About Lacrosse Unlimited:

Founded in 1990 on Long Island, NY, Lacrosse Unlimited has grown to become the world's largest specialty retailer for lacrosse. With a mission to "Always Custom," Lacrosse Unlimited combines a passion for lacrosse with an emphasis on innovation and customer-centric solutions. Today, Lacrosse Unlimited has over 50 stores across the United States and is a leader in online lacrosse retail.

